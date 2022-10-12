Adam Sandler's Teen Daughters Get Big Paychecks to Star in His Upcoming Movie

Cover Images/Faye Sadou Movie

Sixteen-year-old Sadie and thirteen-year-old Sunny are reportedly set to both earn $65,000 for appearing in their father's coming-of-age comedy 'You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah'.

AceShowbiz - Adam Sandler is apparently appreciating his kids' talent so much and doesn't hesitate to give them big rewards for it. The actor is reportedly recruiting his two teenage daughters for his upcoming Netflix movie, for which they are going to get quite a payday.

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, 16-year-old Sadie and 13-year-old Sunny, whom Adam shares with his longtime wife Jacqueline "Jackie" Sandler, will be starring in "You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah". Their roles are revealed to be the lead character named Stacy Friedman and her sister Ronnie Friedman.

For their appearance in the said movie, both Sadie and Sunny will reportedly be paid $65,000. If the movie is successful enough to get a sequel, they will get paid $162,500 each if they return for the follow-up film.

The contract includes other benefits similar to their famous co-stars, like "first-class hotel accommodations" for any scenes shot out of town. Plus, they will both get $60 a day in "per diem" for food and "business-class round-trip air transportation" for flying to the set locations.

"When the artist is rendering exclusive services during principal photography of the Picture, subject to the reasonable limitations on location and applicable law, Company shall furnish the artist with a dressing facility for Artist's private use (which shall contain Company's customary first-class amenities for such facility," the contract says.

Both girls are minors, so a judge is required to sign off on the salaries and contracts, even though it's their father's company which is signing them up. Per California law, contracts for minors are also required to be made public as means to cut down on the abuse of young performers.

"You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah" is based on a coming-of-age novel by the same name by Fiona Rosenbloom. The book follows Stacy's preparations for her Bat Mitzvah, where she hopes to get close to her crush Andy Goldfarb. But the ceremony seems on track to be derailed after her overbearing parents, and she utters the title phrase after walking in on her best friend Lydia Katz kissing Andy.

This won't be the first time for Sadie and Sunny to make appearance in Adam's movie. The elder sister was featured in "Hubie Halloween (2020)", which also stars her mother Jackie Sandler, while the younger sister showed up most recently in "Hustle" (2022).