 

Adam Sandler's Teen Daughters Get Big Paychecks to Star in His Upcoming Movie

Adam Sandler's Teen Daughters Get Big Paychecks to Star in His Upcoming Movie
Cover Images/Faye Sadou
Movie

Sixteen-year-old Sadie and thirteen-year-old Sunny are reportedly set to both earn $65,000 for appearing in their father's coming-of-age comedy 'You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah'.

  • Oct 12, 2022

AceShowbiz - Adam Sandler is apparently appreciating his kids' talent so much and doesn't hesitate to give them big rewards for it. The actor is reportedly recruiting his two teenage daughters for his upcoming Netflix movie, for which they are going to get quite a payday.

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, 16-year-old Sadie and 13-year-old Sunny, whom Adam shares with his longtime wife Jacqueline "Jackie" Sandler, will be starring in "You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah". Their roles are revealed to be the lead character named Stacy Friedman and her sister Ronnie Friedman.

For their appearance in the said movie, both Sadie and Sunny will reportedly be paid $65,000. If the movie is successful enough to get a sequel, they will get paid $162,500 each if they return for the follow-up film.

The contract includes other benefits similar to their famous co-stars, like "first-class hotel accommodations" for any scenes shot out of town. Plus, they will both get $60 a day in "per diem" for food and "business-class round-trip air transportation" for flying to the set locations.

  See also...

"When the artist is rendering exclusive services during principal photography of the Picture, subject to the reasonable limitations on location and applicable law, Company shall furnish the artist with a dressing facility for Artist's private use (which shall contain Company's customary first-class amenities for such facility," the contract says.

Both girls are minors, so a judge is required to sign off on the salaries and contracts, even though it's their father's company which is signing them up. Per California law, contracts for minors are also required to be made public as means to cut down on the abuse of young performers.

"You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah" is based on a coming-of-age novel by the same name by Fiona Rosenbloom. The book follows Stacy's preparations for her Bat Mitzvah, where she hopes to get close to her crush Andy Goldfarb. But the ceremony seems on track to be derailed after her overbearing parents, and she utters the title phrase after walking in on her best friend Lydia Katz kissing Andy.

This won't be the first time for Sadie and Sunny to make appearance in Adam's movie. The elder sister was featured in "Hubie Halloween (2020)", which also stars her mother Jackie Sandler, while the younger sister showed up most recently in "Hustle" (2022).

You can share this post!

Yolanda Hadid Explains How Joining 'RHOBH' Affects Her Mental Health

Most Read
Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals Why She Wanted Her 'Halloween' Character to Be Killed Quickly
Movie

Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals Why She Wanted Her 'Halloween' Character to Be Killed Quickly

Viola Davis Recalls Painful Memories of Sexual Assault for Her Performance in 'The Woman King'

Viola Davis Recalls Painful Memories of Sexual Assault for Her Performance in 'The Woman King'

Daniel Radcliffe Feared of Being Mistaken for Terrorist While Filming 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story'

Daniel Radcliffe Feared of Being Mistaken for Terrorist While Filming 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story'

Dwayne Johnson Upset With His 'Black Adam' Costume

Dwayne Johnson Upset With His 'Black Adam' Costume

Margot Robbie Looking Forward to Seeing 'Incredible' Way Lady Gaga Brings Harley Quinn to Life

Margot Robbie Looking Forward to Seeing 'Incredible' Way Lady Gaga Brings Harley Quinn to Life

Dwayne Johnson Felt Wrong as He 'Tried Getting Smaller and Losing Weight' as Actor

Dwayne Johnson Felt Wrong as He 'Tried Getting Smaller and Losing Weight' as Actor

Ryan Reynolds Leaves 'Horrifically Mean' Impression on T.J. Miller After Two 'Deadpool' Movies

Ryan Reynolds Leaves 'Horrifically Mean' Impression on T.J. Miller After Two 'Deadpool' Movies

Jennifer Lawrence Felt Like 'Such a Commodity' After 'The Hunger Games' Fame

Jennifer Lawrence Felt Like 'Such a Commodity' After 'The Hunger Games' Fame

'Wonder Woman 3' Script Has Been Completed

'Wonder Woman 3' Script Has Been Completed

Box Office: 'Smile' Has Year's Best Second Weekend Hold as 'Amsterdam' Has a Horror Start

Box Office: 'Smile' Has Year's Best Second Weekend Hold as 'Amsterdam' Has a Horror Start

'Jungle Cruise' Producer Promises the Sequel Is Coming Sooner or Later

'Jungle Cruise' Producer Promises the Sequel Is Coming Sooner or Later

Selena Gomez Grew Up Feeling She's Not 'Good Enough' Despite Success as Child Star

Selena Gomez Grew Up Feeling She's Not 'Good Enough' Despite Success as Child Star

Nicholas Hoult in Negotiations to Join Remake of Vampire Horror Classic 'Nosferatu'

Nicholas Hoult in Negotiations to Join Remake of Vampire Horror Classic 'Nosferatu'