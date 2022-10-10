 

Kanye West and Ex Vinetria Seen Reuniting After His Gushing Post

Kanye West and Ex Vinetria Seen Reuniting After His Gushing Post
Cover Images/DARA KUSHNER
Celebrity

The 'Donda' artist and the model, who split back in late 2021, are photographed hanging out together at a hotel in Beverly Hills, California, after he called her queen on Instagram.

  • Oct 10, 2022

AceShowbiz - Are Kanye West and his ex Vinetria giving their failed romance another chance? The "Donda" artist and the model, who split back in late 2021, were photographed hanging out together at a hotel in Beverly Hills, California, just days after Ye gushed over her on social media.

During the outing, the "Famous" rapper wore a gray leather jacket and black pants that he paired with a black baseball cap. His stunning companion, meanwhile, opted for a casual look as she dressed in a black jacket and a baseball cap.

It remains unknown if the former couple was staying at the hotel together or not. However, the pair stayed close as they walked around the location and appeared to check in. The two also appeared to be in high spirits as they were all smiles during the sighting.

Their latest outing arrived days after Ye sang Vinetria's praises on his Instagram account. "Vinetria you are a culture favorite," the Yeezy designer penned on October 6, referring to his work on the recent surprise show at Paris Fashion Week. " 'THEYYY' put a mask on you on YZY SZN 9, when I was not looking, 'THEYY' do not want an undeniably beautiful black woman to be placed on their rightful throne."

  See also...

The ex-husband of Kim Kardashian also claimed that Vinetria "will change the trajectory of our people because it does not promote the things that kill our people that the 'MEDIA' use to kill, destroy and control our people." Shortly after, Ye shared an alleged response from Vinetria which read, "Thank you for saying that and believing who I am."

In the same post, Ye also slammed fellow models Gigi Hadid and Hailey Baldwin. "They want corny a** Gigi Hadid and nose job Hailey Baldloose [Bieber] to rally behind an obvious Corey Gamble level nonfashion industry plant," Ye wrote.

Ye and Vinetria were in romantic relationship for months before breaking up back in December. The pair started their romance around the same time his ex Kim started dating her now-ex Pete Davidson. The two have been "hooking up for a while," Page Six said of Ye and Vinetria at the time. At the time, Vinetria joined Kanye at his Donda Academy's debut basketball game in Minneapolis.

In addition to Vinetria, the Chicago rapper briefly dated Irina Shayk after Kim filed for divorce in February. The hip-hop star and the Russian model were spotted celebrating his 44th birthday with a getaway to Provence, France in June before they appeared to call it quits.

You can share this post!

Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals Why She Wanted Her 'Halloween' Character to Be Killed Quickly

Megan Thee Stallion's TwitchCon Performance Interrupted by Fan
Related Posts
Kanye Slams Mark Zuckerberg After He's Restricted on Instagram, Mark's Rep Responds

Kanye Slams Mark Zuckerberg After He's Restricted on Instagram, Mark's Rep Responds

Kanye West Accuses Critics of 'Oppressing' Him, Calls His Online Rants 'Colonic Irrigation'

Kanye West Accuses Critics of 'Oppressing' Him, Calls His Online Rants 'Colonic Irrigation'

Kanye West Continues to Taunt Gigi Hadid, Agrees She's 'Cabbage Patch' Compared to Sister Bella

Kanye West Continues to Taunt Gigi Hadid, Agrees She's 'Cabbage Patch' Compared to Sister Bella

Kanye Felt 'Betrayed' by Virgil Abloh, 'Hurt' When Louis Vuitton Ditched Him and Hired Late Designer

Kanye Felt 'Betrayed' by Virgil Abloh, 'Hurt' When Louis Vuitton Ditched Him and Hired Late Designer

Most Read
50 Cent Slammed by His Son for Not Giving Enough Child Support
Celebrity

50 Cent Slammed by His Son for Not Giving Enough Child Support

Brandy Sends Love to Ray J Following His Alarming Posts

Brandy Sends Love to Ray J Following His Alarming Posts

Kanye West Rips Diddy and Boosie Badazz for Condemning His 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt

Kanye West Rips Diddy and Boosie Badazz for Condemning His 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt

Designer Yoon Ahn Shuts Down Kanye West's Claims Saying She Hooked Up With A$AP Rocky

Designer Yoon Ahn Shuts Down Kanye West's Claims Saying She Hooked Up With A$AP Rocky

Piers Morgan Admits It's Hard for Him to Be 'Fair' When Making Cynical Comments About Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan Admits It's Hard for Him to Be 'Fair' When Making Cynical Comments About Meghan Markle

Mila Kunis Slams 'Insane' People Giving Will Smith Standing Ovation After Slapping Chris Rock

Mila Kunis Slams 'Insane' People Giving Will Smith Standing Ovation After Slapping Chris Rock

Ray J Sparks Concern After Sharing Suicidal Posts

Ray J Sparks Concern After Sharing Suicidal Posts

Tom Brady Goes Ringless in 2022 FIFA World Cup Ad Amid Rumored Gisele Bundchen Divorce

Tom Brady Goes Ringless in 2022 FIFA World Cup Ad Amid Rumored Gisele Bundchen Divorce

Taye Diggs Reveals How Decade-Long Insomnia Battle Affected His Relationship With Son

Taye Diggs Reveals How Decade-Long Insomnia Battle Affected His Relationship With Son

Hailey Baldwin in High Spirits After Kanye West's Nose Job Claims

Hailey Baldwin in High Spirits After Kanye West's Nose Job Claims

Amber Heard All Smiles in Bikini During Spain Beach Trip Months After Johnny Depp Trial

Amber Heard All Smiles in Bikini During Spain Beach Trip Months After Johnny Depp Trial

Chris Sails Draws Backlash After Kissing College Freshman In YouTube Video

Chris Sails Draws Backlash After Kissing College Freshman In YouTube Video

Jake Paul Offers Draymond Green $10 Million for Boxing Match After NBA Star KO-Punches Teammate

Jake Paul Offers Draymond Green $10 Million for Boxing Match After NBA Star KO-Punches Teammate