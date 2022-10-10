Kanye West and Ex Vinetria Seen Reuniting After His Gushing Post

Cover Images/DARA KUSHNER Celebrity

The 'Donda' artist and the model, who split back in late 2021, are photographed hanging out together at a hotel in Beverly Hills, California, after he called her queen on Instagram.

AceShowbiz - Are Kanye West and his ex Vinetria giving their failed romance another chance? The "Donda" artist and the model, who split back in late 2021, were photographed hanging out together at a hotel in Beverly Hills, California, just days after Ye gushed over her on social media.

During the outing, the "Famous" rapper wore a gray leather jacket and black pants that he paired with a black baseball cap. His stunning companion, meanwhile, opted for a casual look as she dressed in a black jacket and a baseball cap.

It remains unknown if the former couple was staying at the hotel together or not. However, the pair stayed close as they walked around the location and appeared to check in. The two also appeared to be in high spirits as they were all smiles during the sighting.

Their latest outing arrived days after Ye sang Vinetria's praises on his Instagram account. "Vinetria you are a culture favorite," the Yeezy designer penned on October 6, referring to his work on the recent surprise show at Paris Fashion Week. " 'THEYYY' put a mask on you on YZY SZN 9, when I was not looking, 'THEYY' do not want an undeniably beautiful black woman to be placed on their rightful throne."

The ex-husband of Kim Kardashian also claimed that Vinetria "will change the trajectory of our people because it does not promote the things that kill our people that the 'MEDIA' use to kill, destroy and control our people." Shortly after, Ye shared an alleged response from Vinetria which read, "Thank you for saying that and believing who I am."

In the same post, Ye also slammed fellow models Gigi Hadid and Hailey Baldwin. "They want corny a** Gigi Hadid and nose job Hailey Baldloose [Bieber] to rally behind an obvious Corey Gamble level nonfashion industry plant," Ye wrote.

Ye and Vinetria were in romantic relationship for months before breaking up back in December. The pair started their romance around the same time his ex Kim started dating her now-ex Pete Davidson. The two have been "hooking up for a while," Page Six said of Ye and Vinetria at the time. At the time, Vinetria joined Kanye at his Donda Academy's debut basketball game in Minneapolis.

In addition to Vinetria, the Chicago rapper briefly dated Irina Shayk after Kim filed for divorce in February. The hip-hop star and the Russian model were spotted celebrating his 44th birthday with a getaway to Provence, France in June before they appeared to call it quits.