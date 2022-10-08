 

Kanye West Offended by 'Crazy' Label: 'It Hurts My Feelings'

The 'College Dropout' rapper didn't really like it when his mental health is being questioned as he continues to come under fire over 'White Lives Matter' design.

  • Oct 8, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kanye West is miffed when people call him "crazy." Amid controversy over White Lives Matter T-shirts at his Yeezy show for Paris Fashion Week, the 45-year-old rapper and designer hit out at those who question his mental health.

"They keep on using the 'Oh he's crazy, he's crazy' thing. And it hurts my feelings when people say that. It hurts my feelings that people can ask, 'Hey, are you okay?' " Kanye said when speaking during part two of his sit-down interview on Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight".

And Kanye defended his designs, adding, "I do certain things from a feeling, I just channel the energy. It just feels right. It's using a gut instinct, a connection with God, and just brilliance."

He also insisted that his father Ray West found the whole situation "funny." He said, "You know, my dad is an educated ex-Black Panther, and he put in a text to me today, he said, 'White Lives Matter. Ha ha ha ha ha.' And I said, 'I thought the shirt was a funny shirt. I thought the idea of me wearing it was funny.' And I said, 'Dad, why do you think it was funny?' He said, 'Just a Black man stating the obvious.' "

"People, they're looking for an explanation, and people say, 'Well, as an artist you don't have to give an explanation,' but as a leader, you do. So the answer to why I wrote White Lives Matter on a shirt is because they do. It's the obvious thing."

Kanye and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian have previously spoken about his journey with bipolar disorder although Kim revealed in 2019 that Kanye was not taking any medication for it. She said, "For him, being on medication is not really an option, because it just changes who he is."

"It is an emotional process, for sure. Right now everything is really calm. But we can definitely feel episodes coming, and we know how to handle them."

