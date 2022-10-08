Ice Spice Reacts to Being Unfollowed by Drake Following Dating Rumors

Instagram Celebrity

During her new interview on BET's Rap City 22, the 22-year-old 'Munch (Feelin' U)' raptress also discusses meeting the Canadian rapper and her experience in The 6ix.

AceShowbiz - Ice Spice doesn't have hard feelings toward Drake even though he unfollowed her on Instagram. During her appearance on BET's Rap City 22, Ice Spice addressed Drake's social media activity while discussing meeting the Canadian rapper and her experience in The 6ix.

"He did [unfollow]," the "Munch (Feelin' U)" raptress admitted, adding "I don't know why though." Host DJ Blue Diamond then responded, "Shame on you, Drake. Shame on you. You shouldn't have done that."

Ice Spice, however, shared that she didn't mind and shut down speculations that they're beefing. "It's OK," the femcee said. "It's all love."

During the sit-down, Ice Spice also recalled her first meeting with Drake. "So, when he first hit me up, I had just landed in LAX for my Munch Open Mic, right?" she explained. "And, he was like, 'Yo, 'Munch' is hard. You're On the Radar freestyle was hard.' And, I was like, 'Damn, like, can I post this with the release date? And, he was like, 'Yeah, yeah. Thanks for asking. Matter of fact, you should come to OVO Fest.' "

Ice Spice later said that she flew out to Toronto the following day and joined the "In My Feelings" hitmaker for the music event, where she watched both Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne perform. She called the experience "lit" and "like a movie," which appeared to hint that things were good between her and Drake when she left the city.

Drake shockingly unfollowed the rising Bronx femcee on Instagram last month. It's unclear what prompted Drizzy to abruptly decide to unfollow the raptress. She is still following him on the photo-sharing platform though.

It arrived just weeks after they sparked dating rumors last month. Ice Spice and the "Nice for What" spitter were seen hanging out together at a concert in Drake's hometown of Toronto in late August. The pair appeared to be enjoying themselves, dancing and singing along to the performance playing out in front of them at the Budweiser stage.

Following the outing, Ice Spice's status was skyrocketing. The New York drill rapper has since tripled her booking fee and canceled most of her events at her old booking rate. One promoter claimed that she canceled the booking because her rate had increased. Although Ice denied that she had canceled the contract for that reason, she did say, "yesterday's price is not today's price."