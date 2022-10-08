 

Sharon Osbourne Defends Kanye, Demands Refund for $900K She Donated to BLM

Sharon Osbourne Defends Kanye, Demands Refund for $900K She Donated to BLM
Celebrity

The Osbourne matriarch insists Kanye West did nothing wrong amid 'White Lives Matter' uproar and wants her money back after donating to 'Black Lives Matter.'

  • Oct 8, 2022

AceShowbiz - Sharon Osbourne wants a refund for the $900,000 she donated to "Black Lives Matter". The TV personality, 69, gave the statement while defending rapper Kanye West, 45, for including "White Lives Matter" tops in his Paris Fashion Week show on Tuesday, October 4.

"I don't understand why white lives don't matter? I don't understand it. Everybody matters don't they?" she told TMZ on Friday, October 7. When told Kanye has defended his top by branding "Black Lives Matter" a "scam," she added, "We gave $900,000 (£811,000) to that and I'd like my money back."

She also laughed when she said she wished she had talked to Kanye before making the donation.

  See also...

Sharon - who quit "The Talk" show in March 2021 after her on-air fight with co-host Sheryl Underwood, 58, amid accusations she had made "racially insensitive" comments while defending criticism of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex - added she did not think Kanye should be "cancelled" over his WLM stunt and said people should ignore him if they didn't like his actions.

She told DailyMail.com in September, "I learned a lot through (getting cancelled) but you are who you are. I am not a racist … never said one racist thing. People are woke - it's a whole different world out there. People conduct themselves differently now."

At the time of her "The Talk" controversy, Sharon, who shares three kids with husband Ozzy Osbourne, 73, said, "There are three things I never want to talk about, religion, politics and minority groups because you can never win. There will be 50% that agree with you and 50 that think you're an a******."

You can share this post!

Elon Musk Admits Fears of 'Non-Trivial Chance of Dying' Over Mission to Colonize Mars

Harry Styles Devastated as He Won't Be Able to Attend 'My Policeman' Premiere
Related Posts
Sharon Osbourne 'Sad' to See Ozzy After His Parkinson's Diagnosis

Sharon Osbourne 'Sad' to See Ozzy After His Parkinson's Diagnosis

Sharon Osbourne Blasts 'Ruthless' Network After 'The Talk' Firing

Sharon Osbourne Blasts 'Ruthless' Network After 'The Talk' Firing

Sharon Osbourne Fears Racism Accusations Will Taint Her for Life but Insists She's Not Sorry

Sharon Osbourne Fears Racism Accusations Will Taint Her for Life but Insists She's Not Sorry

Sharon Osbourne Calls America 'Weird Place to Live' In

Sharon Osbourne Calls America 'Weird Place to Live' In

Most Read
Cam'ron Issues Warning for Ex-GFs Who Are Looking for Sympathy From His 'Ruthless' Mother
Celebrity

Cam'ron Issues Warning for Ex-GFs Who Are Looking for Sympathy From His 'Ruthless' Mother

Tia Mowry Ditches Wedding Ring in First Pics After Filing for Divorce From Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry Ditches Wedding Ring in First Pics After Filing for Divorce From Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shares Cryptic Message After She Confirms Split

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shares Cryptic Message After She Confirms Split

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shuts Down Rumors Saying He Cheated on Her Amid Divorce

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shuts Down Rumors Saying He Cheated on Her Amid Divorce

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Release New Portrait to Humiliate Royal Family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Release New Portrait to Humiliate Royal Family

Nick Cannon Leaves Brittany Bell With Newborn to Enjoy 'Babymoon' With Pregnant Abby De La Rosa

Nick Cannon Leaves Brittany Bell With Newborn to Enjoy 'Babymoon' With Pregnant Abby De La Rosa

Miguel's Wife Nazanin Mandi Files for Divorce Months After Rekindling Romance

Miguel's Wife Nazanin Mandi Files for Divorce Months After Rekindling Romance

Ice Spice Responds to Alleged Leaked Sex Tape

Ice Spice Responds to Alleged Leaked Sex Tape

Chris Rock and Bikini-Clad Girlfriend Lake Bell Enjoy Fun-Filled Cabo Getaway

Chris Rock and Bikini-Clad Girlfriend Lake Bell Enjoy Fun-Filled Cabo Getaway

NBA YoungBoy's Label Sends Warning to Druski After He Mocks the Rapper's Fiancee

NBA YoungBoy's Label Sends Warning to Druski After He Mocks the Rapper's Fiancee

Boosie Badazz Bleaches Kanye West's Skin White Amid 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt Controversy

Boosie Badazz Bleaches Kanye West's Skin White Amid 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt Controversy

Tamera Mowry Has Sister Tia's 'Back' Amid Divorce From Cory Hardrict

Tamera Mowry Has Sister Tia's 'Back' Amid Divorce From Cory Hardrict

Wynonna Judd Denies Fighting With Sister Ashley Over Late Mom Naomi's Will

Wynonna Judd Denies Fighting With Sister Ashley Over Late Mom Naomi's Will