Katherine Schwarzenegger Asks for Best 'Hacks' Amid Struggle to Juggle Two Little Kids

Oct 8, 2022

AceShowbiz - Katherine Schwarzenegger says the most challenging part of having two children is sleeping. Sharing two-year-old Lyla and four-month-old Eloise with husband Chris Pratt, the 32-year-old author admits the biggest adjustment with having an extra child has been ensuring everyone is getting enough rest.

"For me, the biggest transition has really just been sleep because it feels like when they both sleep, it's amazing. Then, when one of them wakes up, it really just changes everything," she told E! News.

Katherine has urged people to share their best "hacks" to help make her life easier. She added, "I'm really open to learning any hack humanly possible when it comes to making things easier or making a better use of your time."

Every week, the writer hosts an Instagram Live called "BDA Baby" and she admitted the online community she's built has been an invaluable source of support, particularly having had Lyla amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said, "Being able to connect with different people has made becoming a mom during a pandemic really much more supportive, and made it feel like there's a community around you when there maybe physically wasn't."

Katherine is also hoping to learn to improve her cooking skills. She admitted, "I've always been really open about the fact that I'm not amazing in the kitchen. The baby is still just on milk, but we're getting there! We are very new in the kitchen and also really excited to learn so much more."

Chris recently admitted Katherine "astounds" him with how well she juggles the needs of their two daughters. Asked how Katherine is, Chris - who also has 10-year-old Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris - said she is "doing fantastic." He added, "She's a great mom. She astounds me. She's incredible."

"The Terminal List" actor previously admitted he is guided by his wife when it comes to raising their daughters. He said, "Katherine just has the most amazing maternal instincts. She just really knows what to do. I'll follow her lead."

Chris has also praised his son for how well he has adjusted to being a big brother. He said, "There's a big age separation... [and] he does a great job, he's so sweet with them, and they love him so much and they miss him when he's gone."