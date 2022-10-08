 

Tom Cruise to Do Spacewalk for New Movie With NASA and Elon Musk's SpaceX

Not only will the 'Top Gun' actor shoot his next feature film in outer space but he is also expected to do a spacewalk outside of the International Space Station.

AceShowbiz - Tom Cruise is expected do a spacewalk for his next movie. The "Top Gun" star will make history as he will be blasted into space for an upcoming Universal blockbuster, the studio's chairwoman Dame Donna Langley has revealed.

"We have a great project in development with Tom that does contemplate him taking a rocket to the Space Station," she told the BBC. "And hopefully he will become the first civilian to do a space walk outside of the International Space Station."

"He will play a down-on-his-luck guy who finds himself in the position of being the only person who could save Earth."

Plans for the movie first emerged in 2020 with Elon Musk's SpaceX and NASA both involved in the project. Doug Liman is set to direct the film and revealed last year that he has "more confidence" about making a movie in space after shooting "Locked Down" in a deserted London amid the pandemic.

The "Bourne Identity" director said, "It connects to 'Locked Down' because the same producer who a year ago came to me and said how would you like to try to shoot a movie in outer space? That's PJ van Sandwijk, and he's the same person who said to Steve Knight and myself on July 1, what about you guys writing a movie for us to shoot in September?"

"But here's the thing. When a producer proposes something crazy to you, like, let's try to shoot a movie in outer space, and NASA and SpaceX sign on, and Tom Cruise signs on…you're just a little bit more receptive when that same producer says I got another crazy idea, and that became 'Locked Down.' "

