Olivia Culpo Felt Like 'Less Than Human' Due to 'Horrible Things' Done by Her Ex
The beauty pageant opens up about a past relationship 'with somebody that did really horrible, horrible things' and made her 'feel like a less-than human.'

  • Oct 7, 2022

AceShowbiz - Olivia Culpo was left feeling "like a less-than human" because of a previous relationship. Worrying about the future "all the time" because she expected to have settled down by now, the 30-year-old model opened up about her difficult past.

"I worry all the time about the future. I always thought by 30, I would be married. I'd have kids. I was with somebody that did really horrible, horrible things. I was made to feel like a less-than human in every sense of the word. I've never talked about it before," she said in the trailer for new reality show "The Culpo Sisters".

Olivia's confession prompted her siblings Aurora and Sophia to embrace her and reassure her they loved her.

The influencer - who is dating footballer Christian McCaffrey now - also reflected on how her life changed overnight when she won Miss Universe in 2012. She said, "I went from being a small-town girl from Rhode Island. I moved to LA, but my sisters couldn't stand to be away from me, so they moved too."

Though the sisters' parents will be involved with the show, Olivia admitted they have "no idea" what she does for a living. And her mom said in a confessional, "They call Olivia an influencer. We don't know, because we're not influenced by it!"

It was recently claimed Olivia and Christian have considered getting engaged after two years of dating. An insider said, "Olivia and Christian are serious and very in love. They have been thinking about taking their relationship to the next level and have talked about getting engaged. Christian is really close with Olivia's family and her sisters love him."

Olivia previously said of their connection, "We have so much in common. It's really easy for us, so I'm grateful."

The "I Feel Pretty" star split from Detroit Lions player Danny Amendola in March 2018 although they reportedly attempted to work things out in June before going their separate ways. The brunette beauty previously dated Nick Jonas for two years until their relationship turned sour in 2015.

