Check Out the Mesmerizing Mushroom Kingdom in First 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' Teaser

The approximately two-minute sneak peek also unveils the first look at Jack Black's Bowser and Chris Pratt's Mario, whose voice has drawn backlash from fans.

Oct 7, 2022

AceShowbiz - The fictional world of "Super Mario Bros." is coming to life in a spectacular way that fans have never been before. The first teaser trailer for "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" has been released online, showing the mesmerizing Mushroom Kingdom.

The approximately two-minute sneak peek debuts the first look at Jack Black's Bowser as he invades the ice kingdom ruled by the Penguin King (Khary Payton). Despite the penguins' resistance, it soon becomes apparent that they are out-powered by the main villain.

The video then cuts to shot of Chris Pratt's Mario landing on the seemingly idyllic Mushroom Kingdom. "What is this place?" he mutters to himself, before Keegan-Michael Key's Toad yells to warn him, "Do not touch that mushroom, you'll die!" As he's led by Toad to explore the magical place, Mario shouts in excitement, "Mushroom Kingdom, here we come."

While Pratt only has two lines in the teaser, it's enough to generate a lot of chatters on social media. Fans were puzzled as to why Mario's voice sounds too similar to Pratt's voice, while the actor previously teased that the voice would be "unlike anything" fans had heard before.

"HOLY S**T IT LITERALLY IS JUST CHRIS PRATT'S VOICE," one person reacted on Twitter. Another commented, "Just showed the boys the Mario trailer. The way they turned around and looked at me when Chris Pratt's voice piped up is going to be making me laugh for months, if not years."

A third sarcastically said, "Good to know that Chris Pratt was hired to voice Mario as Chris Pratt in #SuperMarioBrosMovie." Another fan remarked, "who would have thought that chris pratt's big secret voice in the mario movie would be his normal speaking voice."

Though disappointed by Pratt's Mario voice, someone still has hope for the movie. "You can tell Jack Black put a ton of love and heart into his Bowser voice, while Chris Pratt just uh... spoke? Kinda weird but the visuals are absolutely f**king stellar, and I love the general vibe of the whole thing," the said fan wrote. "I'm excited for this dang Mario movie."

Similarly, another user weighed in, "Chris Pratt's voice is still jarring to hear coming out of Mario but everything else in the Mario trailer looked amazing. I'm genuinely excited to see this thing."

Adapted from Nintendo's video game franchise, "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" follows a plumber named Mario who travels through an underground labyrinth with his brother, Luigi, while trying to save Princess Peach in the hands of the evil koopa king Bowser from ruling over the Mushroom Kingdom and it's Power Stars.

It is directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic based on the script by Matthew Fogel. The Illumination-produced pic also features Anya Taylor-Joy as the voice of Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong and Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong among other voice cast members.

The animated adventure movie is set to be unleashed in theaters across the nation on April 7, 2023.