Velma Gets Phone Call From Serial Killer in Gory First Teaser of the HBO Max Series

TV

The upcoming HBO Max adult animation show, which stars Mindy Kaling as the voice of Velma, also shares a sneak peek at its first episode at New York Comic Con.

Oct 7, 2022

AceShowbiz - HBO Max has treated fans to the first look at its upcoming TV series "Velma". In the first teaser of the adult animated series, Velma Dinkley from the Scooby-Doo gang is thrown in a bone-chilling event as she receives a phone call from an unknown number.

Voiced by Mindy Kaling, Velma is seen writing an email complaint to HBO Max about their rebooted Judy Jetson series. "When I heard this new version of Judy Jetson wouldn't be 'boy crazy,' the only word I had to describe my disgust is 'Jinkies'!" she types on her phone. "There is one thing that the Internet agrees on it's that you should never change anything ever! I hope you die!"

As she lies her body on her bed, she gets an incoming call from an unknown person. "Hello, Venma. Do you like solving mysteries?" the man says. When Velma asks who the caller is, the person replies, "That's the mystery! And solve it quick because I'm in your house."

"A serial killer calling form inside my house? Yes! That's a classic! And that's my point. Why change anything when the classics all still work, right?" Velma rants, not realizing the danger that is waiting for her. As soon as the realization hits her, she screams to her phone, "Wait, you're inside my house?!"

Someone then appears from behind her while holding a knife. The teaser ends with a huge amount of blood splashing all over the window while Velma's high-pitched scream is heard.

The show also shares a sneak peek at its first episode at New York Comic Con. The preview begins in the girl's locker room where Daphne and Velma are there together when a body falls out of one of the lockers. The corpse turns out to be another student named Brenda, Daphne's ex-best friend, who is missing her brain. The two are then being interrogated by Daphne's cop parents as they give Velma 24 hours to solve the murder.

Fred later appears as a vain individual who has a disease where he can't recognize people who aren't hot. He is dating Daphne, but Brenda was apparently his "plan B in case she was too clingy." As for Shaggy, he's depicted as a friend with a crush on Velma.

Of the series, HBO Max describes, " 'VELMA' is an adult animated comedy series telling the origin story of Velma Dinkley, the unsung and under appreciated brains of the Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang. This original and humorous spin unmasks the complex and colorful past of one of America's most beloved mystery solvers."

Joining Mandy on "Velma" are Glenn Howerton, Constance Wu and Sam Richardson. Glenn voices Fred, Constance lends her voice to Daphne, while Sam voices Norville a.k.a. Shaggy.

"Velma" is set to premiere in 2023 on HBO Max.