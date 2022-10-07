 

Chris Rock and Bikini-Clad Girlfriend Lake Bell Enjoy Fun-Filled Cabo Getaway

Chris Rock and Bikini-Clad Girlfriend Lake Bell Enjoy Fun-Filled Cabo Getaway
Cover Images/Instagram/Kyle Rover
Celebrity

The former 'Saturday Night Live' cast member is seen enjoying the pleasant weather at a resort in Mexico with his girlfriend and his A-list friends, including Woody Harrelson, Matthew McConaughey, Anthony Kiedis and Flea.

  • Oct 7, 2022

AceShowbiz - Chris Rock and Lake Bell are having so much fun during their Cabo, Mexico getaway. The comedian was seen enjoying his day in the sun at a resort with his bikini-clad girlfriend.

The couple, who first sparked dating rumors in June, was joined by his A-list pals, including Woody Harrelson, Matthew McConaughey, Anthony Kiedis and Flea. In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the 57-year-old funnyman, his lover and his pal were having a fun-filled getaway.

Lake took advantage of the pleasant weather and wore a bright red bikini with a wide-brim hat shielding her complexion. The "No Escape" actress basked in the sunshine alongside Matthew's wife, Camila Alves, who sported a billowing white top and matching shorts.

In the meantime, Lake's boyfriend Chris was seen lingering in the background. For the outing, the "Everybody Hates Chris" alum sported a black cap, dark-colored T-shirt and blue shorts.

As for Woody, he kept the good vibes going as he tossed around a basketball. "The Hunger Games" actor clutched the ball as he chatted with a shirtless Flea. A pink-haired Flea was joined on the trip by his pregnant wife Melody Ehsani, who displayed her bump in an animal print bikini.

  See also...

Red Hot Chili Peppers musician Anthony showed off his sculpted body as he strutted about shirtless. Meanwhile, Matthew enjoyed a cup of coffee as he surveyed the scene through black shades. The "Dallas Buyers Club" star sported a gray V-neck shirt and a white bandanna over his head.

The mylar balloons hanging in the background gave the impression that the group gathered to celebrate a special occasion. It's unclear what exactly the stars were celebrating, but Flea will be turning 60 years old on October 16.

No matter the reason, the relaxing getaway seems exactly what Chris needed after a particularly difficult year. Following the infamous Will Smith slap on stage at the 2022 Academy Awards, Chris recently declared that he turned down an offer to host next year's Oscars.

During his stand-up comedy show in Phoenix, Arizona on August 28, the "Saturday Night Live" alum said he turned down the offer before comparing returning to the event to returning to a crime scene.

Chris allegedly referenced the murder trial of O.J. Simpson, who was accused of killing his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson but later acquitted. During the trial, it was argued that her murder began with Nicole leaving a pair of glasses at an Italian restaurant. Chris said returning to the award ceremony would be like asking Nicole "to go back to the restaurant."

You can share this post!

Quavo Fuels Speculation of Saweetie and Offset's Alleged Hook-Up With New Song 'Messy'

Velma Gets Phone Call From Serial Killer in Gory First Teaser of the HBO Max Series

Related Posts
Bond Producer Recalls 'Distressing' Meeting With Amy Winehouse Over Movie's Theme Song

Bond Producer Recalls 'Distressing' Meeting With Amy Winehouse Over Movie's Theme Song

Father of 17-Year-Old PnB Rock Murder Suspect Arrested in Las Vegas

Father of 17-Year-Old PnB Rock Murder Suspect Arrested in Las Vegas

Cardi B Surprises Former Middle School With Hefty $100K Donation

Cardi B Surprises Former Middle School With Hefty $100K Donation

Why Queen Elizabeth Spent Her Final Days at Balmoral, Not Buckingham Palace

Why Queen Elizabeth Spent Her Final Days at Balmoral, Not Buckingham Palace

Most Read
Cam'ron Issues Warning for Ex-GFs Who Are Looking for Sympathy From His 'Ruthless' Mother
Celebrity

Cam'ron Issues Warning for Ex-GFs Who Are Looking for Sympathy From His 'Ruthless' Mother

Tia Mowry Ditches Wedding Ring in First Pics After Filing for Divorce From Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry Ditches Wedding Ring in First Pics After Filing for Divorce From Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shares Cryptic Message After She Confirms Split

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shares Cryptic Message After She Confirms Split

Fans Baffled After Lauryn Hill's Daughter Selah Marley Wears 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt With Kanye

Fans Baffled After Lauryn Hill's Daughter Selah Marley Wears 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt With Kanye

Fans Ship Gisele Bundchen With Pete Davidson as She and Tom Brady Hire Divorce Lawyers

Fans Ship Gisele Bundchen With Pete Davidson as She and Tom Brady Hire Divorce Lawyers

Tory Lanez Says He's Facing 24 Years in Prison Ahead of Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Trial

Tory Lanez Says He's Facing 24 Years in Prison Ahead of Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Trial

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shuts Down Rumors Saying He Cheated on Her Amid Divorce

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shuts Down Rumors Saying He Cheated on Her Amid Divorce

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Release New Portrait to Humiliate Royal Family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Release New Portrait to Humiliate Royal Family

Nick Cannon Leaves Brittany Bell With Newborn to Enjoy 'Babymoon' With Pregnant Abby De La Rosa

Nick Cannon Leaves Brittany Bell With Newborn to Enjoy 'Babymoon' With Pregnant Abby De La Rosa

Hacker Leaks Pics of Moneybagg Yo's Alleged Manhood From Ari Fletcher's Snapchat

Hacker Leaks Pics of Moneybagg Yo's Alleged Manhood From Ari Fletcher's Snapchat

Miguel's Wife Nazanin Mandi Files for Divorce Months After Rekindling Romance

Miguel's Wife Nazanin Mandi Files for Divorce Months After Rekindling Romance

Rihanna Gets Shy as She Rocks Revealing Dress for A$AP Rocky's Birthday Party

Rihanna Gets Shy as She Rocks Revealing Dress for A$AP Rocky's Birthday Party

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Reportedly 'Fighting Nonstop' Since Their Wedding

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Reportedly 'Fighting Nonstop' Since Their Wedding