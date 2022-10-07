Chris Rock and Bikini-Clad Girlfriend Lake Bell Enjoy Fun-Filled Cabo Getaway

Cover Images/Instagram/Kyle Rover Celebrity

The former 'Saturday Night Live' cast member is seen enjoying the pleasant weather at a resort in Mexico with his girlfriend and his A-list friends, including Woody Harrelson, Matthew McConaughey, Anthony Kiedis and Flea.

Oct 7, 2022

AceShowbiz - Chris Rock and Lake Bell are having so much fun during their Cabo, Mexico getaway. The comedian was seen enjoying his day in the sun at a resort with his bikini-clad girlfriend.

The couple, who first sparked dating rumors in June, was joined by his A-list pals, including Woody Harrelson, Matthew McConaughey, Anthony Kiedis and Flea. In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the 57-year-old funnyman, his lover and his pal were having a fun-filled getaway.

Lake took advantage of the pleasant weather and wore a bright red bikini with a wide-brim hat shielding her complexion. The "No Escape" actress basked in the sunshine alongside Matthew's wife, Camila Alves, who sported a billowing white top and matching shorts.

In the meantime, Lake's boyfriend Chris was seen lingering in the background. For the outing, the "Everybody Hates Chris" alum sported a black cap, dark-colored T-shirt and blue shorts.

As for Woody, he kept the good vibes going as he tossed around a basketball. "The Hunger Games" actor clutched the ball as he chatted with a shirtless Flea. A pink-haired Flea was joined on the trip by his pregnant wife Melody Ehsani, who displayed her bump in an animal print bikini.

Red Hot Chili Peppers musician Anthony showed off his sculpted body as he strutted about shirtless. Meanwhile, Matthew enjoyed a cup of coffee as he surveyed the scene through black shades. The "Dallas Buyers Club" star sported a gray V-neck shirt and a white bandanna over his head.

The mylar balloons hanging in the background gave the impression that the group gathered to celebrate a special occasion. It's unclear what exactly the stars were celebrating, but Flea will be turning 60 years old on October 16.

No matter the reason, the relaxing getaway seems exactly what Chris needed after a particularly difficult year. Following the infamous Will Smith slap on stage at the 2022 Academy Awards, Chris recently declared that he turned down an offer to host next year's Oscars.

During his stand-up comedy show in Phoenix, Arizona on August 28, the "Saturday Night Live" alum said he turned down the offer before comparing returning to the event to returning to a crime scene.

Chris allegedly referenced the murder trial of O.J. Simpson, who was accused of killing his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson but later acquitted. During the trial, it was argued that her murder began with Nicole leaving a pair of glasses at an Italian restaurant. Chris said returning to the award ceremony would be like asking Nicole "to go back to the restaurant."