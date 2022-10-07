 

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner 'Trying Their Best' as They're Adjusting to Life With Two Kids

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner 'Trying Their Best' as They're Adjusting to Life With Two Kids
The Jonas Brothers star and the 'Game of Thrones' beauty have become 'amazing parents' as they want to give their two little girls a normal life away from spotlight.

  • Oct 7, 2022

AceShowbiz - Joe Jonas is keen to to raise his children "out of the spotlight." Sharing two-year-old daughter Willa and a three-month-old little girl whose name hasn't been made public with wife Sophie Turner, the 33-year-old singer - who shot to fame as a teenager alongside brothers Kevin, 34, and Nick, 30, as part of boy band the Jonas Brothers in the late 2000s - is reportedly keen to give his children as much of a "normal life" as possible and despite his and wife's fame.

"They really have become these amazing parents. They're trying their best to give their girls a normal life and raising them out of the spotlight," a source said.

The insider added that, while two babies "are a lot of work," the former Disney Channel star and his wife - who have not released the name of their second daughter to the public - are doing the "best they can." The source told UsWeekly, "They're doing great. Two babies are a lot of work, but they're doing the best they can. They really have become these amazing parents."

Earlier this year, "Games of Thrones" star Sophie - who tied the knot with Joe in 2019 - explained while she was pregnant that watching her daughter grow was the "greatest thing" and while she was "excited" to expand the family, she joked motherhood had turned her into an "old woman."

She said, "It's what life is about for me - raising the next generation. The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We're so excited to be expanding the family. It's the best blessing ever."

"I used to be so rock 'n' roll and spontaneous. I'm sure there's a part of me that's still like that, deep down. But becoming a mum, you just become way less cool. I'm like an old woman."

