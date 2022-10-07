 

Video Game Adaptation 'Five Nights at Freddy's' Has Found Its Director

The long-gestasting big-screen adaptation of the popular horror video game is expected to start principal photography next year after finding its director.

  • Oct 7, 2022

AceShowbiz - Emma Tammi has been recruited to direct "Five Nights at Freddy's". The filmmaker is attached to sit at the helm for an adaptation of the popular horror video game, which is in pre-production for an early 2023 start of principal photography.

Jim Henson's Creature Shop is teaming up with Blumhouse to bring the game's favourite animatronic characters to life.

The game was created by Scott Cawthon and follows a troubled security guard as he starts work at the family-friendly Freddy Fazbear's Pizza joint. During his first night on the job, he realises that the night shift at Freddy's won't be easy to make it through.

The original game was released in 2014 and it has since become a global franchise and grown into its own story and gaming universe.

  See also...

Blumhouse chief Jason Blum said, " 'Five Nights at Freddy's' is more consistently asked about than any other film I've ever worked on, and I'm thrilled to confirm it's finally happening! With Emma Tammi at the helm, we're committed to making Scott's vision of the movie come to life. Rest assured, it will be and is worth the wait."

Tammi and Cawthon have written the script for the film with Seth Cuddeback. Cawthon and Blum are to produce the movie.

Emma said, "Stepping into the rich, terrifying world of Freddy's alongside Scott Cawthon, Blumhouse and Jim Henson's Creature Shop is beyond thrilling. I cannot wait for audiences to immerse themselves in the wild and wonderful playground we are creating."

A "Five Nights at Freddy's" film has been in development for the past seven years and has had Gil Kenan and Chris Columbus both attached to direct before Tammi has been handed control of the project.

