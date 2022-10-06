 

Demi Lovato Forced to Cancel 'Holy Fvck' Tour in Rosemont Due to Vocal Issues

Demi Lovato Forced to Cancel 'Holy Fvck' Tour in Rosemont Due to Vocal Issues
Last month, the 'Cool for the Summer' hitmaker announced that the tour to support her eighth album of the same name will be her 'last' because she's 'so f**king sick.'

AceShowbiz - Demi Lovato is telling her fans she needs some rest. The "Cool for the Summer" hitmaker has been forced to reschedule her "Holy Fvck" tour stop in Rosemont, Illinois after she suddenly lost her voice.

On Wednesday, October 5, the 30-year-old pop star announced on Instagram, "Rosemont, today I woke up and had absolutely no voice." She then apologized to her fans, "I'm so sorry, but it breaks my heart to tell you I have to reschedule the show. Tickets will be honored for a new date as soon as it's announced."

Demi, who uses both "they/them" and "she/her" pronouns, shared her reluctance to call off the performance. "This is the absolute last think I want to do.. I'm having so much fun with you all and I can't wait to see you again," she wrote, before concluding, "Again, I'm so sorry and I appreciate your understanding. I love you all. [black heart emoji]."

Demi's next concert is scheduled for Friday, October 7 in Detroit. It's unclear yet if the singer and former Disney star's voice will be rested enough to perform.

Demi began her "Holy Fvck" tour on August 13 in Springfield, Illinois, before heading to Iowa and then South America. After crisscrossing the southern hemisphere in Brazil, Colombia, Argentina and Chile, she headed back to the U.S. If her health allows, the "Heart Attack" artist is scheduled to keep the show going until November 6.

"Holy Fvck" will be Demi's last tour. Last month, the "Sorry Not Sorry" hitmaker announced that she won't be hitting the road again after concluding the tour to support her eighth album "Holy Fvck". "I'm so f**king sick I can't get out of bed," she wrote via Instagram. "This next tour will be my last. I love and thank you guys. I can't do this anymore."

Hours later, Demi declared that she will keep performing amid her health concerns. "Gonna power thru it for you guys," the "Camp Rock" star stated. "I'll need help singing so sing loud for be bb's!!"

