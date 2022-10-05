Kourtney Kardashian Claims She's No Longer Close to Her Sisters

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Kourtney Kardashian admits that things have been different lately when it comes to her relationship with her sisters, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian. During a new podcast interview, the Poosh founder revealed that she isn't as close to Kim and Khloe as they are with each other.

Explaining why, Khloe revealed on "Not Skinny But Not Fat" that it all started in 2018 when Khloe was pregnant with True and Kim was expecting Chicago via surrogate. "I just felt like they really bonded, like they were going through the same things," Kourtney shared. "And that's when I was unhappy with the show ['Keeping Up with the Kardashians'], partially because of them two [Kim and Khloe] kind of ganging up. It was almost everything that Khloe and I had kind of done to Kim, and then they were flipping it on me."

The mom of three also said that she started therapy around that time. "I think some of us more than others feel the need to distance sometimes or just do our own thing, have our own thing," she divulged. "I love to keep my little bubble and as they say, 'Protect your energy.' And I just like to be in my own little world and enter it when I choose and then slip back in."

Kourtney also reflected on her relationship with Khloe, noting that they are closer now. "I feel like Khloe and I are good. I spoke to her the whole time she was in Milan. We were FaceTiming. We FaceTimed on the way to school this morning. I saw her this morning at school," "The Kardashians" star elaborated. "We're good. I think just life isn't the same. I think I'm in a different place."

In response to Kourtney's revelations, fans showed empathy for the star. "She just got married and she's happy. She's enjoying her marriage. Leave her alone," one fan wrote in an Instagram comment. Showing support to the wife of Travis Barker, another person said, "Kourtney and [Kendall Jenner] stay doing their own thing. I don't blame them."

"We could tell..remember when they were on her becuz she wanted to quit doing the show ? She always seemed more private to me anyways. She just wants to live her life on her own terms ! She don't owe nobody nothing ! I respect it !" someone else noted.

Back in 2020, Kourtney blamed "toxic environment" for her decision to quit "KUWTK". "I have been filming the show non-stop for 13 years, 19 seasons and six spin-off seasons," Kourtney shared in her cover story for the July/August issue of Vogue Arabia. "I was feeling unfulfilled and it became a toxic environment for me to continue to have it occupy as much of my life as it was."

Despite that, Kourtney shared she's thankful for the E! reality TV series. "I am grateful for the incredible memories and life the show has given me and my family," she added.