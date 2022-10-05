'Scooby-Doo' Fans React to Gay Velma in New Movie

Warner Bros. Animation Movie

Clips from HBO Max's new movie 'Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!' have spread online ahead of its October 16 debut, confirming the brainy girl as part of LGBTQ+ community.

AceShowbiz - Warner Bros. Animation has outed Velma Dinkley as lesbian. After years of fans' speculation about her sexuality, the new "Scooby Doo!" movie finally confirms that she is part of the LGBTQ+ community.

In upcoming HBO Max movie "Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!", Velma is visibly smitten with a female foil. Clips of the new film have spread online ahead of its October 16 debut, causing chatter on social media about Velma's sexuality.

In one of the clips, Daphne (voiced by Grey Griffin) says, "I always thought it was a strange coincidence that all our cases seem to involve some supernatural creature," to which Velma (Kate Micucci) replies, "But it wasn't a coincidence - these costumes were created by one person."

Enter Coco Diablo (Myrna Velasco), the head of the notorious costume crime syndicate behind the creepy costumes. As Coco tosses her long white hair, Velma mentally surveys the girl and notes, "Incredible glasses!" "Amazing turtleneck!" "Obviously brilliant!" "Loves animals!" The video cuts to shot of Velma's glasses fogging up and her blushing.

The gang later teams up with Coco. When Coco puts her hand on Velma's shoulder, the latter could barely control her emotion as it's shown on her face.

In another scene, Daphne quizzes Velma on her feelings for Coco. Velma initially denies she has time for love when they're on a case, before confessing, "Okay, what am I kidding? I'm crushing big time, Daphne! What do I do? What do I say?"

Needless to say, fans have strong reaction to these scenes. "The way I could actually cry about this like her finally being canon in the movies not just in mystery incorporated show makes me so unbelievably happy :,)" one person reacted on Twitter.

Claiming to have guessed this for a long time, another commented, "Yes. For years. Idk if you knew but god dammit so many people didn't realize that the entirety of Mystery inc series had Velma go through a lesbian storylime ahagahaaalllwkwmnw."

A third similarly said, "Sorry, not sorry, but WB trying all these years to convince us that Velma was straight is the single most unbelievable thing in this franchise."

Some others, however, argued that Velma may not be necessarily gay, but she could be bisexual, considering her relationships with Shaggy and several other guys. "counterpoint, she can be bi. frankly even while dating guys she does so in a very not straight way," one person claimed. Another agreed as weighing in, "dont erase her sexuality. shes bi."

Fans have circulated theories about Velma for decades. Even James Gunn, who wrote the early live-action films, and Tony Cervone, who served as supervising producer on the "Mystery Incorporated" series, have confirmed the character's sexuality, but they were never able to make it official onscreen.

In 2020, Gunn tweeted that he "tried" to make Velma lesbian in the live-action movies. "In 2001 Velma was explicitly gay in my initial script," he wrote. "But the studio just kept watering it down & watering it down, becoming ambiguous (the version shot), then nothing (the released version) & finally having a boyfriend (the sequel)."

Cervone, meanwhile, clarified that Velma is gay, not bisexual. "I've said this before, but Velma in 'Mystery Incorporated' is not bi. She's gay," he wrote on Instagram during the 2020 Pride Month. "We always planned on Velma acting a little off and out of character when she was dating Shaggy because that relationship was wrong for her and she had unspoken difficulty with the why."

Cervone went on explaining, "There are hints about the why in that episode with the mermaid, and if you follow the entire Marcie arc it seems as clear as we could make it 10 years ago. I don't think Marcie and Velma had time to act on their feelings during the main timeline, but post reset, they are a couple. You can not like it, but this was our intention."