Megan Thee Stallion Debuts New Hair Color at Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit

Instagram Celebrity

The Houston Hottie shows off her new dramatic bright red hair as she's the keynote speaker and guest host for the closing ceremony of the four-day event at the Detroit Opera House.

Oct 5, 2022

AceShowbiz - Megan Thee Stallion is never afraid of going extra. The Houston-born hip-hop artist debuted new hair color when attending Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit at the Detroit Opera House.

When attending the event on Tuesday, October 4, the "Hot Girl Summer" hitmaker could be seen rocking bright red hair. The raptress, who became the keynote speaker at the four-day event, posted a series of selfies featuring her new look on Instagram. "@forbes 30 under 30," the 27-year-old femcee simply captioned the post.

During the event in Detroit, Megan told the audience the story behind her business partnerships with Nike Inc., Revlon Inc., Frito-Lay North America Inc.'s Flamin' Hot Cheetos, Netflix Inc. and CashApp. "Popeyes is around the corner from anybody who lives in a low-income area. I've been eating this all my life," the said. Behind her on stage, a banner read, "Megan Thee Mogul."

"These areas are food deserts, like we don't really have a lot of options of vegetables or food besides these fast-food restaurants, so how can I get in this space and make it better for people that are like me and living in these spaces?" Megan further shared. "Now that I own my own Popeyes and I am able to open up my own Popeyes, what am I going to put in this Popeyes to make it better for my people? So, that's why I wanted to open."

When speaking about her partnership with cosmetic-line Revlon, Megan said it was one of the first makeup brands she used. "I was happy to join with them, it was in my area that was something I knew was affordable, it felt good to circle back and have a partnership with them," the "Sweetest Pie" spitter said. The artist also spoke more about her family, journey to fame and other artists who have been an example to her like Beyonce Knowles, Jay-Z and Queen Latifah.