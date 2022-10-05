 

Megan Thee Stallion Debuts New Hair Color at Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit

Megan Thee Stallion Debuts New Hair Color at Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit
Instagram
Celebrity

The Houston Hottie shows off her new dramatic bright red hair as she's the keynote speaker and guest host for the closing ceremony of the four-day event at the Detroit Opera House.

  • Oct 5, 2022

AceShowbiz - Megan Thee Stallion is never afraid of going extra. The Houston-born hip-hop artist debuted new hair color when attending Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit at the Detroit Opera House.

When attending the event on Tuesday, October 4, the "Hot Girl Summer" hitmaker could be seen rocking bright red hair. The raptress, who became the keynote speaker at the four-day event, posted a series of selfies featuring her new look on Instagram. "@forbes 30 under 30," the 27-year-old femcee simply captioned the post.

  See also...

During the event in Detroit, Megan told the audience the story behind her business partnerships with Nike Inc., Revlon Inc., Frito-Lay North America Inc.'s Flamin' Hot Cheetos, Netflix Inc. and CashApp. "Popeyes is around the corner from anybody who lives in a low-income area. I've been eating this all my life," the said. Behind her on stage, a banner read, "Megan Thee Mogul."

"These areas are food deserts, like we don't really have a lot of options of vegetables or food besides these fast-food restaurants, so how can I get in this space and make it better for people that are like me and living in these spaces?" Megan further shared. "Now that I own my own Popeyes and I am able to open up my own Popeyes, what am I going to put in this Popeyes to make it better for my people? So, that's why I wanted to open."

When speaking about her partnership with cosmetic-line Revlon, Megan said it was one of the first makeup brands she used. "I was happy to join with them, it was in my area that was something I knew was affordable, it felt good to circle back and have a partnership with them," the "Sweetest Pie" spitter said. The artist also spoke more about her family, journey to fame and other artists who have been an example to her like Beyonce Knowles, Jay-Z and Queen Latifah.

You can share this post!

'Scooby-Doo' Fans React to Gay Velma in New Movie

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Release New Portrait to Humiliate Royal Family

Related Posts
Megan Thee Stallion Gushes Over 'Nice' BF Pardison Fontaine After Sweet Halloween-Themed Date Night

Megan Thee Stallion Gushes Over 'Nice' BF Pardison Fontaine After Sweet Halloween-Themed Date Night

Megan Thee Stallion Gets Advice From Loni Love After Intro to 'Body' Goes Viral

Megan Thee Stallion Gets Advice From Loni Love After Intro to 'Body' Goes Viral

Megan Thee Stallion Announces Website for Mental Health Resources

Megan Thee Stallion Announces Website for Mental Health Resources

Fans Convinced Megan Thee Stallion Responds to DaBaby's Hookup Claims During Her Show

Fans Convinced Megan Thee Stallion Responds to DaBaby's Hookup Claims During Her Show

Most Read
Cam'ron Issues Warning for Ex-GFs Who Are Looking for Sympathy From His 'Ruthless' Mother
Celebrity

Cam'ron Issues Warning for Ex-GFs Who Are Looking for Sympathy From His 'Ruthless' Mother

Bella Hadid Gives an Eyeful of Her Breasts in Sheer Catsuit at Paris Fashion Week

Bella Hadid Gives an Eyeful of Her Breasts in Sheer Catsuit at Paris Fashion Week

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shares Cryptic Message After She Confirms Split

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shares Cryptic Message After She Confirms Split

Tia Mowry Ditches Wedding Ring in First Pics After Filing for Divorce From Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry Ditches Wedding Ring in First Pics After Filing for Divorce From Cory Hardrict

Fans Baffled After Lauryn Hill's Daughter Selah Marley Wears 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt With Kanye

Fans Baffled After Lauryn Hill's Daughter Selah Marley Wears 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt With Kanye

Fans Ship Gisele Bundchen With Pete Davidson as She and Tom Brady Hire Divorce Lawyers

Fans Ship Gisele Bundchen With Pete Davidson as She and Tom Brady Hire Divorce Lawyers

Tory Lanez Says He's Facing 24 Years in Prison Ahead of Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Trial

Tory Lanez Says He's Facing 24 Years in Prison Ahead of Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Trial

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Release New Portrait to Humiliate Royal Family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Release New Portrait to Humiliate Royal Family

Hacker Leaks Pics of Moneybagg Yo's Alleged Manhood From Ari Fletcher's Snapchat

Hacker Leaks Pics of Moneybagg Yo's Alleged Manhood From Ari Fletcher's Snapchat

Miguel's Wife Nazanin Mandi Files for Divorce Months After Rekindling Romance

Miguel's Wife Nazanin Mandi Files for Divorce Months After Rekindling Romance

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shuts Down Rumors Saying He Cheated on Her Amid Divorce

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shuts Down Rumors Saying He Cheated on Her Amid Divorce

Nick Cannon Leaves Brittany Bell With Newborn to Enjoy 'Babymoon' With Pregnant Abby De La Rosa

Nick Cannon Leaves Brittany Bell With Newborn to Enjoy 'Babymoon' With Pregnant Abby De La Rosa

Rihanna Gets Shy as She Rocks Revealing Dress for A$AP Rocky's Birthday Party

Rihanna Gets Shy as She Rocks Revealing Dress for A$AP Rocky's Birthday Party