 
 

Chaney Jones Debunks Kanye West Split Rumors as She Posts Sweet Birthday Tribute to Him

The 24-year-old beauty slams reports claiming that she and the 'Gold Digger' rapper are going separate ways with a romantic social media post, in which she professes her love.

  • Jun 8, 2022

AceShowbiz - Chaney Jones has slammed rumors claiming that she and Kanye West are going separate ways. Taking to social media, the First State Behavioral Health COO debunked the reports by posting a sweet birthday tribute to her man.

Making use of her Instagram Story on Wednesday midnight, June 8, the 24-year-old beauty uploaded a 15-second video that was made of a series of their sweet photos and some sweet short clips while "Show Me Love" by Alicia Keys featuring Miguel played in the background.

Not stopping there, Chaney also wrote a sweet message underneath the footage. "Happy birthday baby," she wrote along with a single black heart emoji. She then professed her love to the birthday rapper, who turns 45, as saying, "I love youuuuu."

Chaney's sweet Instagram post came hours after reports claiming that she and Ye had broken up. "They ended things shortly after a lengthy trip to Japan," a source told TMZ on Tuesday, June 7. "It unclear who broke up with who."

News of the alleged split came a few days after the "DONDA" rapper, who legally changed his name to Ye back in 2021, took a trip to the cinema to watch "Top Gun: Maverick" with beauty influencer Monica Corgan.

After Ye was caught enjoying the movie with the blonde bombshell, Chaney sparked rumors that there's trouble in paradise in their relationship as she was spotted having a solo dinner in West Hollywood. While out and about, Chaney still sported the "Ye" tattoo on her left wrist, which she first unveiled in May.

Additionally, Chaney hasn't been pictured with Ye since their trip to Tokyo last month. Fans also noticed that she took down all her photos with Kim Kardashian's ex-husband from her Instagram page.

Chaney and Ye visited Japan after just six weeks of dating. The trip also came after the hip-hop star reportedly introduced her to his family. "My family including my cousin Kanye surprised my grandma for her 85 th bday.. Been to [sic] long since I been was a great day..," read the caption of a video that saw Chaney hugging Ye's cousin's grandmother, who was celebrating her birthday.

