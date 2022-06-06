Kanye West's GF Chaney Jones Dines Alone After He's Caught Watching 'Top Gun' With Mystery Woman

INSTAR IMAGES/Hoo-me.com/Media Punch Celebrity

The 24-year-old beauty is seen walking alone to an eatery spot in West Hollywood after the 'Gold Digger' hitmaker was caught watching the Tom Cruise-starring film with another woman.

AceShowbiz - Kanye West's girlfriend Chaney Jones is spending some time alone. The 24-year-old beauty was spotted having a solo dinner after the "Donda" artist was caught watching "Top Gun: Maverick" with a mystery woman.

On Saturday night, June 4, the First State Behavioral Health COO was seen heading alone to an eatery spot in West Hollywood. For the outing, she opted to wear a silver ruched Alexander Wang bicycle shorts onesie.

Chaney was seen wearing a pair of black square-heeled Balenciaga sandals and holding a pale pink Hermes Birkin bag. While out and about on Saturday, Chaney also showed off the "Ye" tattoo on her left wrist, which she first debuted last month.

Chaney's sighting came a few days after Ye was spotted attending a screening of "Top Gun: Maverick". While enjoying the long-awaited Tom Cruise-starring film, the former husband of Kim Kardashian was seated next to a pretty female companion.

Ye hasn't been pictured with Chaney since their trip trip to Tokyo in early May. They visited Japan after just six weeks of dating. The trip also came amid a period of silence from the 44-year-old hip-hop star after he was embroiled in a relatively one-sided feud with his former spouse's boyfriend Pete Davidson.

In April, Ye reportedly introduced Chaney to his family. In a video shared by the Atlanta native's cousin, the "Gold Digger" rapper and his girlfriend were waiting in line as they took turns with other family members to personally greet his cousin's grandmother, who celebrated her birthday at the time. Once Chaney stood in the front of the line, she flashed a big smile and shared a warm embrace with the elderly lady.

Ye, who stood behind Chaney, also hugged his cousin's grandmother and kissed her on the cheek before the video ended. "This what 85!!!! Looks like," the person who posted the video wrote in the caption. "My family including my cousin Kanye surprised my grandma for her 85 th bday.. Been to long since I been was a great day.."