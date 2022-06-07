 
 

David Beckham Remembers His Late Grandmother in Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

The 47-year-old soccer icon expressed his personal pride after his face was beamed onto Buckingham Palace during the star-studded Jubilee concert on Saturday, June 6.

AceShowbiz - David Beckham thinks his late gran would be "so proud" of his involvement with Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The 47-year-old soccer icon expressed his personal pride after his face was beamed onto Buckingham Palace during the star-studded Jubilee concert on Saturday, June 6.

In a video message to the monarch, David, who captained the England national team during his playing career, said, "For 70 years you have worked so incredibly hard, not just for the people of this country but also for the whole Commonwealth. Thank you ma'am for your dedication, your service and for everything that you represent. Our country owes you so much."

He later reposted the video clip and said on Instagram, "[Union Jack emoji] My gran would have been so proud right now [crown emoji] Thank you your Majesty. (sic)."

Victoria Beckham ([cVictoria Adams]), David's wife, subsequently took to social media to reveal her own pride at her husband's involvement with the Platinum

Jubilee celebrations. The 48-year-old star, who shot to fame as part of the [cSpice Girls], said, "I know how much this means to you, so proud."

Victoria also paid her own tribute to the 96-year-old monarch. "70 years of being an inspiration to so many! Including me, clearly! Congratulations to Her Majesty The Queen on The Platinum Jubilee, what an achievement," she noted.

David, who was honored with an OBE in 2003, recently encouraged Brits to come together to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star said, "Today, we celebrate our Queen's Platinum Jubilee. 70 years of service and inspirational leadership of our country. Let's come together and commemorate her remarkable reign with a great British party these next few days. [Union Jack and heart emojis]."

