 
 

Queen Elizabeth II 'Deeply Touched' by Platinum Jubilee Celebrations

Following her brief appearance on the balcony at Buckingham Palace for the final act of her Platinum Jubilee, the 96-year-old monarch sent a thank-you message to the public.

  • Jun 6, 2022

AceShowbiz - Queen Elizabeth II was "humbled and deeply touched" by the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. After making a brief appearance on the balcony at Buckingham Palace for the final act of her Platinum Jubilee, the 96-year-old monarch subsequently sent a thank-you message to the public.

In her statement, she revealed that she'd been inspired by the "kindness, joy and kinship" that she's witnessed over recent days. The Queen, who has been unable to attend all the Jubilee events because of her mobility issues, said, "When it comes to how to mark 70 years as your Queen, there is no guidebook to follow. It really is a first. But I have been humbled and deeply touched that so many people have taken to the streets to celebrate my platinum jubilee."

"While I may not have attended every event in person, my heart has been with you all; and I remain committed to serving you to the best of my ability, supported by my family," the monarch said. "I have been inspired by the kindness, joy and kinship that has been so evident in recent days, and I hope this renewed sense of togetherness will be felt for many years to come."

"I thank you all most sincerely for your good wishes and for the part you have all played in these happy celebrations," she concluded.

Meanwhile, Prince Charles hopes "bickering" doesn't return to Britain after the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Alongside his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, the 73-year-old royal attended a Big Jubilee Lunch in London on Sunday, June 5, and Charles called on Brits to stay united.

He told guests at the lunch, "When it comes to Monday, are we going to go back to all the bickering again? Let's hope we don't do that."

