 
 

Jack Black Jokes About Needing 'Blast of Oxygen' During Speech at MTV Movie and TV Awards

Jack Black Jokes About Needing 'Blast of Oxygen' During Speech at MTV Movie and TV Awards
Movie

At the award-giving event which took place on Sunday, May 5 at Barker Hanger, the 52-year-old comedian and 'School of Rock' star was presented the Comedic Genius Award.

  • Jun 6, 2022

AceShowbiz - Jack Black quipped that he needed a "little blast of oxygen" after snagging the Comedic Genius Award at the MTV Movie and TV Awards. When picking up the accolade at Sunday night's, June 05 ceremony at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, the actor dedicated his award to "all the School of Rockers out there" - referencing his classic 2003 movie "The School of Rock".

The "Nacho Libre" star gave a shout-out to his "Tenacious D-isciples", fans of his comedy rock duo with Kyle Gass. Following a career highlights montage, parading on-stage to Twisted Sister's "I Wanna Rock" and accepting the gong, the 52-year-old actor said, "I need a little blast of oxygen!"

"Comedic Genius, are you kidding? For what?" the comedian said. He later listed many of the funny flicks that have made him a household name and getting a devil horn from his 61-year-old music partner sitting in the audience.

  See also...

Jack continued, "I don't deserve this but I will take it. Thank you MTV! This is for all the School of Rockers out there and for all the Tenacious D-sciples." He went on to thank his wife, Tanya Haden, and their "two incredible boys," Tom, 14, and Samuel, 15.

The "Jumanji" star was introduced by Awkwafina, who described him as "a guy that makes us laugh 'til we cry," while gushing about his rock star status, being a “facial-hair aficionado" and "one of the nicest guys on the planet".

Of the award, which has previously been handed to the likes of Kevin Hart, Melissa McCarthy and Sacha Baron Cohen, MTV noted, "The Comedic Genius designation honours an actor who has made incomparable contributions to the world of comedy, providing a major influence through their work and transforming the genre at large - and what could better describe Black's work in both film and the musical sphere, where his band Tenacious D has made a Grammy-winning career out of embracing spectacle (and pure rock and roll attitude)."

You can share this post!

Songwriter Paul Vance Dies at Nursing Facility at Age of 92

Chrisean Rock Sends Support After Blueface's Sister Is Dumped by Her Husband Following the Fight
Related Posts
Jack Black Delights L.A. High School Graduates by Joining Their Photo Shoot

Jack Black Delights L.A. High School Graduates by Joining Their Photo Shoot

Jack Black 'Heartbroken' Over Death of 'School of Rock' Co-Star Kevin Clark

Jack Black 'Heartbroken' Over Death of 'School of Rock' Co-Star Kevin Clark

Jack Black Strips Down to Tiny Speedo to Recreate Cardi B's 'WAP' Twerking in Viral Video

Jack Black Strips Down to Tiny Speedo to Recreate Cardi B's 'WAP' Twerking in Viral Video

Jack Black's Family Christmas Plan Includes Sharks

Jack Black's Family Christmas Plan Includes Sharks

Most Read
Bruce Campbell Responds to Mockup Campaign to Replace Amber Heard in 'Aquaman 2'
Movie

Bruce Campbell Responds to Mockup Campaign to Replace Amber Heard in 'Aquaman 2'

Machine Gun Kelly's New Film 'Good Mourning' Inspired by Megan Fox's Concerning Texts

Machine Gun Kelly's New Film 'Good Mourning' Inspired by Megan Fox's Concerning Texts

Jennifer Connelly 'Glad' She Didn't Have a Lot of 'Hot-Shot Pilot' Scenes

Jennifer Connelly 'Glad' She Didn't Have a Lot of 'Hot-Shot Pilot' Scenes

Chris Evans Teases 'Lightyear' Is 'Unlike Any Pixar Movie to Date'

Chris Evans Teases 'Lightyear' Is 'Unlike Any Pixar Movie to Date'

Billy Porter and Luke Evans to Star in Custody-Battle Drama 'Our Son' as Married Couple

Billy Porter and Luke Evans to Star in Custody-Battle Drama 'Our Son' as Married Couple

Will Poulter 'Never Planned' to Star in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

Will Poulter 'Never Planned' to Star in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

'Top Gun: Maverick' Has No Director's Cut, Confirms Joseph Kosinski

'Top Gun: Maverick' Has No Director's Cut, Confirms Joseph Kosinski

Zac Efron Almost Didn't Get His Role in 'Firestarter' Due to His 'Teen Idol' Persona

Zac Efron Almost Didn't Get His Role in 'Firestarter' Due to His 'Teen Idol' Persona

George Miller Desperately Tried to Cast Tilda Swinton in 'Furiosa': I 'Wanted to Make It Happen'

George Miller Desperately Tried to Cast Tilda Swinton in 'Furiosa': I 'Wanted to Make It Happen'

Christopher Landon to Write and Direct 'Arachnophobia' Remake

Christopher Landon to Write and Direct 'Arachnophobia' Remake

'The Hunger Games' Prequel Movie Gets Official Title Treatment

'The Hunger Games' Prequel Movie Gets Official Title Treatment

'Top Gun: Maverick' Stills Soars High at Box Office With Record Second Weekend

'Top Gun: Maverick' Stills Soars High at Box Office With Record Second Weekend

Jack Black Jokes About Needing 'Blast of Oxygen' During Speech at MTV Movie and TV Awards

Jack Black Jokes About Needing 'Blast of Oxygen' During Speech at MTV Movie and TV Awards