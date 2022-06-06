Jack Black Jokes About Needing 'Blast of Oxygen' During Speech at MTV Movie and TV Awards

Movie

At the award-giving event which took place on Sunday, May 5 at Barker Hanger, the 52-year-old comedian and 'School of Rock' star was presented the Comedic Genius Award.

Jun 6, 2022

AceShowbiz - Jack Black quipped that he needed a "little blast of oxygen" after snagging the Comedic Genius Award at the MTV Movie and TV Awards. When picking up the accolade at Sunday night's, June 05 ceremony at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, the actor dedicated his award to "all the School of Rockers out there" - referencing his classic 2003 movie "The School of Rock".

The "Nacho Libre" star gave a shout-out to his "Tenacious D-isciples", fans of his comedy rock duo with Kyle Gass. Following a career highlights montage, parading on-stage to Twisted Sister's "I Wanna Rock" and accepting the gong, the 52-year-old actor said, "I need a little blast of oxygen!"

"Comedic Genius, are you kidding? For what?" the comedian said. He later listed many of the funny flicks that have made him a household name and getting a devil horn from his 61-year-old music partner sitting in the audience.

Jack continued, "I don't deserve this but I will take it. Thank you MTV! This is for all the School of Rockers out there and for all the Tenacious D-sciples." He went on to thank his wife, Tanya Haden, and their "two incredible boys," Tom, 14, and Samuel, 15.

The "Jumanji" star was introduced by Awkwafina, who described him as "a guy that makes us laugh 'til we cry," while gushing about his rock star status, being a “facial-hair aficionado" and "one of the nicest guys on the planet".

Of the award, which has previously been handed to the likes of Kevin Hart, Melissa McCarthy and Sacha Baron Cohen, MTV noted, "The Comedic Genius designation honours an actor who has made incomparable contributions to the world of comedy, providing a major influence through their work and transforming the genre at large - and what could better describe Black's work in both film and the musical sphere, where his band Tenacious D has made a Grammy-winning career out of embracing spectacle (and pure rock and roll attitude)."