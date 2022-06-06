 
 

Songwriter Paul Vance Dies at Nursing Facility at Age of 92

Songwriter Paul Vance Dies at Nursing Facility at Age of 92
The daughter of the co-writer of 'Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polka Dot Bikini' confirms in a Facebook post that he passed away at a nursing facility in West Palm Beach, Florida, on May 30.

  • Jun 6, 2022

AceShowbiz - Songwriter Paul Vance had died at the age of 92. Known for his credit as the co-writer of the tune "Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polka Dot Bikini", it had been revealed that the musician passed away at a nursing facility in West Palm Beach, Florida, on May 30.

Confirming the devastating news was Paul's daughter Paula. She wrote in a post on Facebook, "As I sit here to write a tribute to my Dad Paul Vance, Legend , famous songwriter , author, and owner and lover of his many winning race horses, I do so with a heavy heart because to me he was just my Dad [broken-heart emoji] (sic)" Paula subsequently revealed her dad had died in her arms."

"I sat by his side for hours playing beautiful music , mostly his Ofcourse , and he took his last breath while listening to my brother Philips voice singing My name is Michael , from his hit song , Playground in my mind," she continued. "Only you Dad, only you lol. It’s as if he wrote the way he would take his last breath on earth [heart emoji] (sic)."

In the post, Paula also noted that her dad, who also wrote songs such as "Catch a Falling Star" and "Tracy", apologized for his mistakes before he passed away. "For those of you who hold on to anger and bitterness , I just want to say that when you forgive you set your self free and the person you are forgiving . Don't wait till it’s to late [prayer emoji]," she wrote.

Paula concluded, "Please keep us in your prayers and let’s remember all the good and fun times we shared because of the Amazing talents of this one dynamic crazy dude I call Daddy! (sic)."

