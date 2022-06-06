Cardi B Slams Hater Who Accuses Her of Adding 'WAP' and 'Up' on Upcoming Album Only to Boost Sales

Instagram Music

Defending herself, the 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker insists that there's nothing wrong with her putting her 'biggest song,' one of which was released two years ago, on her forthcoming sophomore album.

AceShowbiz - Cardi B has a few things to clarify. The "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker has slammed an online hater who accused her of adding her hits "WAP" and "Up" on her forthcoming album only to boost its sales.

Making use of Twitter on Sunday, June 5, the wife of Offset blasted the hater. "Stop trying to act innocent when u know u was [sic] trying to pander. Why haven't you said nothing about other artist who recently put songs b4 the pandemic on their album or people that have to put other people songs on their s**t..Imagine my biggest song not being on a [sic] album," she wrote.

In a separate post, Cardi, who announced in December 2021 that she will release the upcoming album this year, further explained, "One more thing my first album I did not had CDs,Merch or bundles just straight fire..and I had a [sic] amazing debut and gave a song that became DIAMOND from it." She continued fuming, "F**k you talking about…wash your tongue correctly b4 you talk about who needs streams in this b***h!"

Then one fan came to her defense. "I don't see anything wrong with it. The sophomore album was always supposed to be 'WAP' and 'Up' 's home. Then [Cardi] got pregnant and things got delayed. The songs are part of the work and not just random songs thrown on an album," said the fan. In response, Cardi agreed, "Lmaaaooooooo imagine me not putting my OWN records on my album."

However, many social media critics opined that Cardi might add "WAP" and "Up" on her sophomore album to get any diamond plaques. "Lol so 'WAP' a 2 yr old song gone be on the album? Yea I believe him it's too boost them sells and get diamond plaques," wrote one person. Another chimed in, "I mean he ain't lie. Let's use logic. That's exactly what she's doing lol."

" 'WAP' came out two years ago. It makes no sense to put it on the album other than the reason being selling," a separate person opined. " 'Up' would only make sense if the album comes out this year."