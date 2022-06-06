Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Host Lilibet's Birthday Party Without the Cambridges' Presence

Instagram Celebrity

While his brother Prince William's family is missing from the low-key celebration at Windsor's Frogmore Cottage, Zara and Mike Tindall's children are among guests at the party.

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were not only in England to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee over the weekend. The couple reportedly threw a party for their daughter Lilibet's first birthday during their return to the U.K.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex hosted a low-key birthday bash for their second child at Windsor's Frogmore Cottage on Saturday, June 4, according to The Sun. "It was a lovely do and had everything you'd expect from a child’s birthday party," a source told the site. "But there was no formal entertainment. The idea was for it to be very relaxed and casual, with people free to pop in and out as they wished."

While the event was said to be "a nice opportunity for the other royal children to meet Lilibet for the first time," Harry's brother Prince William and his family were unfortunately missing from the party. On the same day, the Cambridges, including Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, were on hand to make a surprise appearance on an official visit to Wales.

While the Cambridge kids were not present at Lilibet's birthday party, her royal second cousins were reportedly invited. Zara and Mike Tindall's children Mia, 8, Lena, 3, and Lucas, 1, were all expected to attend the soiree, along with Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly's daughters Savannah, 11, and Isla, 10. Also invited to the party were Archie's godfather Charlie Van Straubenzee, and his brother Tom, Princess Charlotte's godfather.

"And as her first birthday is such a milestone, there was lots of discussion ahead of time about the presents that she would be given on the day," the source further spilled. "One idea that proved very popular was a £75 pink Volkswagen Beetle ride-on toy, which had been spotted in Selfridges."

Despite being occupied with the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the royals didn't forget to congratulate Lilibet on her birthday. The Twitter account for the royals posted a balloon emoji and the message that read, "Wishing Lilibet a very Happy 1st Birthday!"

Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate Middleton tweeted, "Wishing a very happy birthday to Lilibet, turning one today!" Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall also joined in wishing Lilibet a happy birthday as writing, "Wishing Lilibet a very happy 1st birthday today."

Lilibet's birthday party comes one day after Harry and Meghan attended the National Service of Thanksgiving for The Queen's reign at St Paul's Cathedral in London on Friday. They also made appearance at the Trooping of the Colour parade on Thursday, though were not seen joining the senior royals on the balcony at Buckingham Palace.