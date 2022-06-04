Nick Cannon's Baby Mama Abby De La Rosa Pregnant Again 1 Year After Welcoming Twins

Instagram Celebrity

The 31-year-old DJ reveals her pregnancy and hints at expecting another set of twins while her baby daddy Nick is currently expecting his eight child and the first with model Bre Tiesi.

AceShowbiz - Abby De La Rosa is wasting no time to expand her family. Just one year after welcoming her first and second child, whom she shares with Nick Cannon, the 31-year-old DJ is pregnant again.

Abby shared the good news via Instagram on Friday, June 3. Taking to the social media platform, she posted a clip and a photo of her sitting on a bed with decorative balloons that read "BABY." Wearing a one-sleeve white shirt and washed-off jeans, she flashed a smile.

Abby, who is also a presenter and voiceover artist, hinted at being pregnant with another set of twins. "IM PREGNANT. Another set of twins?!" she wrote in the caption, before directing her followers to her OnlyFans page where she will "be posting all the exclusive content and answering the questions ya'll are dying to know."

Abby didn't disclose who he father of her unborn baby is, though. In June 2021, she announced that she welcomed twin sons, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, with Nick. The babies are "The Masked Singer" host's fifth and sixth child overall.

He shares 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He is also a father to daughter 5-year-old son Golden and 17-month-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell. His son Zen, whom he shares with Alyssa Scott, died last December after suffering from a rare form of brain cancer. The TV star is currently expecting baby No. 8 with model Brie Tiesi.

The multi-hypenate star recently defended his non-traditional family. In an interview with Men's Health published on Friday, he said, "I've seen where people believe a traditional household works, and [yet] there's a lot of toxicity in that setting. It's not about what society deems is right. It's like, what makes it right for you? What brings your happiness? What allows you to have joy and how you define family? We all define family in so many different ways."

The 41-year-old also claimed that despite his busy schedule, he always tried his best to make time for his children. "If I'm not physically in the same city with my kids, I'm talking to them before they go to school via FaceTime and stuff," the comedian explained. "And then when I am [in the same city, I'm] driving my kids to school, like making sure I pick 'em up. All of those things, making sure [I'm there for] all extracurricular activities. I'm involved in everything from coaching to having guitar lessons with my daughter every week."