Mariah Carey Slapped With $20M Lawsuit Over 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' Song Title

Jun 4, 2022

AceShowbiz - Mariah Carey has found herself being entangled in legal trouble. It was reported that the Songbird Supreme has been slapped with a $20 million lawsuit over "All I Want for Christmas Is You" song title.

Filing the lawsuit was Andy Stone. Andy claimed he co-wrote and recorded a song called "All I Want For Christmas Is You" a couple of years before Mariah released her blockbuster Christmas jingle.

According to the suit obtained by TMZ, Andy stated he recorded the song back in 1989 in Nashville. He went on to note that the track got "extensive airplay and even made it to the Billboard charts during the 1993 Christmas season." The track itself has been given a music video treatment.

Andy took issue with Mariah releasing her smash hit in 1994, especially when she didn't obtain permission to use the title. Although the two songs sound completely different, Andy insisted he's entitled to at least $20 million of Mariah's money that she got from her version.

"All I Want For Christmas Is You" has become one of the most popular holiday songs of all time. When speaking about the track, Mariah admitted that while she's become synonymous with the festive season becase of it, she was never trying to capitalize on anything as she instead just wanted to celebrate however she could.

Appearing on the "On with Mario Lopez" podcast, the ex-wife of Nick Cannon said, "I never said like, 'This is gonna be my holiday.' I just wrote this song, 'All I Want For Christmas Is You', and as the years went by, it started to permeate the culture in its own way."

"I used to sit there and listen to it and really critique it, like, 'Ugh, why didn't I make this part like that?' Or, 'Why did I do that?' " she went on recalling. "Every year I would do a new video or a new Christmas song because I truly love it. It's not just 'cause everybody's like, 'Oh this is the hot thing to do, do a Christmas thing.' Nobody was saying that back then."