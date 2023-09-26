 

Jenna Ushkowitz Bids Farewell to Beloved Dog in Heartfelt Post After the Pet's Death

Jenna Ushkowitz Bids Farewell to Beloved Dog in Heartfelt Post After the Pet's Death
In the aftermath of her canine pet's passing, the former 'Glee' actress expresses gratitude for 'the love and companionship' her 'sweet Bear' have given her in the past nine years.

AceShowbiz - Jenna Ushkowitz feels heartbroken following the death of beloved dog Bear. The "Glee" star posted on Instagram to share her sad news revealing her French bulldog passed away on Thursday, September 21 just two weeks after she revealed he was struggling with health issues - and she declared she feels "truly grateful" for his "love and companionship" over the last nine years.

"I cannot believe I'm writing this. Goodbye, my sweet Bear. I am truly, deeply grateful for the love and companionship you have given me in the past nine years. Thank you for filling our lives with pure joy, I hope we did the same for you," Jenna wrote.

The actress went on to reveal he was a huge part of her life since he arrived in 2014 - being involved in her 2021 wedding to David Stanley and even being the inspiration for their young daughter Emma's favourite words.

She added, "You were there for so many pivotal moments from moving to NYC, moving back to LA to meet David, being in our wedding and being the only one to get ready with me and getting roars of cheers walking down the aisle, to my favourite, Emma's favourite word being, 'Beah Beah.' "

"You got me here and you're leaving me in great hands. You have fought through so many health issues and I hope you're free now, resting easy and pain free now, my sweet boy. I hope I gave you peace. You will always, always, always be with me."

Jenna first revealed Bear was having health troubles on September 12 and asked fans to share their "healing energy." An update posted three days later revealed he was home and feeling much better. Jenna added, "Thanks for all your well wishes and love, you all know how important Mr. Bug is to our family. Bear is feeling much better. It'll be a slower recovery (he's old) but he's doing better and hopefully a smooth recovery!"

