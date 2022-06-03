 
 

'Always' Star Brad Johnson Passed Away Due to COVID-19 Complications

'Always' Star Brad Johnson Passed Away Due to COVID-19 Complications
Everett Collection Inc
Celebrity

According to his representative Linda McAlister, the actor, who's known for his role as Ted Baker in the 1989 Steven Spielberg movie, passed away back in February.

  • Jun 3, 2022

AceShowbiz - Brad Johnson has died at the age of 62. The movie star, who was known for his role as Ted Baker in the 1989 Steven Spielberg fantasy movie "Always", passed away back in February due to complications brought on by COVID-19.

His rep, Linda McAlister, told The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday, June 3. A statement from his family reads, "Brad was a true renaissance man. He was not only interested in all life had to offer, but was gifted in it as well. Although he was taken too early, he lived life to the fullest."

"The son of a horse trainer, Brad grew up with a passion and love for the outdoors, and his younger years would see him hunting and competing in rodeo whenever he had the chance," the statement added.

  See also...

The actor and former rodeo, who appeared as the Marlboro Man in commercials for the cigarette company and also appeared on "Melrose Place" and "Soldier of Fortune, Inc." and in "Left Behind", is survived by his wife Laurie, who he met when he started to switch careers and their eight children.

The statement added, "Brad started his professional rodeo career in 1984, and the circuit would lead him to Dallas, Texas, where he would meet the love of his life, Laurie. They were married for 35 very full years."

"As much as he loved cowboying and the outdoors, Brad loved nothing more than his family," the note continued. "He put them before himself in every way and they know that they could not have been blessed with a better husband and father.

"He was larger than life. Brad was loved by many and loved people back, a genuine friend, trusted colleague, and a dedicated husband and father, he will never be forgotten, and his legacy will go on," the message concluded.

You can share this post!

Instagram Model Feels 'Dehumanized' After Getting Kicked Out of Plane Over Her 22-Pound Breasts

Queen Elizabeth II Finally Meets Great-Granddaughter Lilibet for First Time on Her Platinum Jubilee
Most Read
P. Diddy's Rumored Fling Gina Huynh Insists They're Just Friends
Celebrity

P. Diddy's Rumored Fling Gina Huynh Insists They're Just Friends

Mo'Nique Takes Another Jab at D.L. Hughley, Drags Steve Harvey Into the Feud

Mo'Nique Takes Another Jab at D.L. Hughley, Drags Steve Harvey Into the Feud

Meghan Markle's Shushing Moment at Trooping of the Colour Branded Distraction to Serious Issues

Meghan Markle's Shushing Moment at Trooping of the Colour Branded Distraction to Serious Issues

Johnny Depp Parties With Ex Kate Moss at London Concert While Awaiting Verdict in Defamation Trial

Johnny Depp Parties With Ex Kate Moss at London Concert While Awaiting Verdict in Defamation Trial

Shocking Pics of Lana Del Rey's Boyfriend Jack Donoghue Surface After Their Dating Reports

Shocking Pics of Lana Del Rey's Boyfriend Jack Donoghue Surface After Their Dating Reports

Jada Pinkett Mocked After Saying She Hopes Will Smith and Chris Rock 'Reconcile' Post-Oscars Slap

Jada Pinkett Mocked After Saying She Hopes Will Smith and Chris Rock 'Reconcile' Post-Oscars Slap

Julia Fox Likened to Jeffree Star After Debuting Shocking Makeover

Julia Fox Likened to Jeffree Star After Debuting Shocking Makeover

Michael Blackson Says His Fiancee Is Turned on by Watching Him Get Freaky With Other Women

Michael Blackson Says His Fiancee Is Turned on by Watching Him Get Freaky With Other Women

Blueface's Mother Trolled for Showing Her Black Eye After Getting Punched by Chrisean Rock

Blueface's Mother Trolled for Showing Her Black Eye After Getting Punched by Chrisean Rock

Addison Rae Reacts to Drake Photoshopping Her Hand to His Pic

Addison Rae Reacts to Drake Photoshopping Her Hand to His Pic

Keke Wyatt Is a Mother of 11 After Welcoming 'Miracle Baby Boy' With Husband Zackariah

Keke Wyatt Is a Mother of 11 After Welcoming 'Miracle Baby Boy' With Husband Zackariah

Zendaya's Rep Clarifies Woman Getting Beaten Up in Viral Video Is Not the Actress

Zendaya's Rep Clarifies Woman Getting Beaten Up in Viral Video Is Not the Actress

Lisa Rinna Pokes Fun at Kelly Dodd's Claim That Her Husband Harry Hamlin May Be Gay

Lisa Rinna Pokes Fun at Kelly Dodd's Claim That Her Husband Harry Hamlin May Be Gay