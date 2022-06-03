 
 

Dua Lipa 'Clever' at Keeping Herself 'Quite Hidden' Amid Fame, Griff Says

According to the 21-year-old Griff, who joins the 'Levitating' hitmaker on the European leg of her 'Future Nostalgia' tour, the latter is 'pretty good' at picking her moments and spots but she still enjoys life

  • Jun 3, 2022

AceShowbiz - Dua Lipa is seemingly pretty good at picking her moments amid the pressures of fame. According to Griff, the "Don't Start Now" hitmaker is clever at keeping herself "quite hidden."

The 21-year-old Griff has joined Dua on the European leg of her "Future Nostalgia" tour, and she has been amazed by how the chart-topping star deals with the pressures of fame. She shared, "She's pretty good when people do see her, and she's very graceful. But she also does keep herself quite hidden. She is clever at picking her moments and spots but she still enjoys life, which is really amazing."

Griff had never even met Dua, 26, before she joined her on tour. But she's loved every moment with the "Levitating" hitmaker. She told The Sun newspaper, "We had never met but one day I just heard she wanted me to open the tour. It's crazy. She actually saved her number in my phone. It just says, 'Dua Lipa.' "

"We've been hanging out on tour. She is really great. She knows how to really have her time off and deserves it because the show is so physical and huge," Griff continued. "On days off she will message and be like, 'Let's just go to my favorite restaurant and drink some wine and just relax.' "

Meanwhile, Jack Harlow recently revealed that he sought Dua's approval before he named a song after her. The 24-year-old rap star spoke to the London-born singer before he released his new track, which is named "Dua Lipa". He said, "I wanted to get her blessing, so I FaceTimed her and played it for her because I didn't want her to be blindsided by that or feel like creeped out or anything."

"If she had said, 'Yo, I hate it. I don't want it to come out,' it wouldn't have come out," Jack shared. Dua thinks the song is "okay," but she was also "thrown off" by the conversation. Jack added, "She was like, 'Oh, I mean it's not my song. I suppose it's okay.' She was just kinda thrown off and she just kinda let it go."

