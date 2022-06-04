 
 

Liam Gallagher 'Still Pinching' Himself Over Solo Career as His Time in Beady Eye 'Didn't Work Out'

Liam Gallagher 'Still Pinching' Himself Over Solo Career as His Time in Beady Eye 'Didn't Work Out'
The musician previously starred in the band between 2009 to 2014 before starting a solo career in 2017, adding that he 'thought [he'd] gone down the sh**ter.'

AceShowbiz - Liam Gallagher has opened up about his concern over his solo career. The former lead vocalist of rock band Oasis has feared his career was going "down the sh**ter" at one point in time.

The 49-year-old star enjoyed huge success as part of Oasis, but he now admits that his time in Beady Eye "just didn't work out." The vocalist, who starred in Beady Eye between 2009 to 2014, before starting a solo career in 2017, shared, "I'm definitely still pinching myself. I thought I'd gone down the sh**ter, man."

"But I do think Beady Eye was mega. I just think it was the band name that wasn't. The tunes are great. If we'd called it Liam Gallagher I think it would've been a lot different," Liam added. "But I was with Andy Bell and Gem Archer who are respected musicians, so I didn't mention going under my name. It just didn't work out, but there you go."

Liam has enjoyed significant success as a solo artist, and he's convinced that his new material will one day be thought of as fondly as Oasis' hits. He told The Sun newspaper, "I've been lucky and there's people who were there the first time for Oasis. People who are my age and have kids now who they've brought up on the music and want to hear the tunes."

"But the solo stuff is good and in 20 years' time these tunes will be regarded as classics, just like the Oasis ones. It's just the Oasis stuff has been around longer," Liam continued. "People like the f**king s**t that comes out of my mouth. And I've not changed much, have I? I'm the same person as I was when I was 20. I dress the same, my haircut is pretty much the same. I'm still pretty cool. And I enjoy being on the stage more because that is where it is at."

