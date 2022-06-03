 
 

NeNe Leakes Responds After Sued by Her Boyfriend's Wife for Stealing Husband

In the lawsuit, Nyonisela Sioh's wife Malomine Tehmeh-Sioh blames the former 'RHOA' star's social media posts featuring her husband for causing her emotional distress and humiliation.

  • Jun 3, 2022

AceShowbiz - NeNe Leakes is dealing with another lawsuit, while she recently sued Bravo following her termination from "The Real Housewives of Atlanta". The reality TV star has been sued by her boyfriend's wife for allegedly stealing him from her.

Malomine Tehmeh-Sioh has filed a lawsuit against NeNe, claiming that she started hooking up with Nyonisela Sioh while he was still married to her. Malomine blamed NeNe's alleged affair with Nyonisela for breaking up the marriage.

Malomine also claimed NeNe's social media posts, which often feature her husband, cause her emotional distress, mental anguish and a loss of affection. Malomine filed the lawsuit in North Carolina, where a person can sue a spouse's extramarital partner for alienation of affection. She is seeking for more than $100,000 in damages for the downfall of her marriage.

NeNe has since responded to the lawsuit. In a video posted on her social media account, the Roz Washington of "Glee" appeared to laugh off the allegation as she said that she "would never" steal someone's husband.

"I'm already out here a husband stealer and this is too much," she said during the live broadcast. Addressing the issue during a light conversation, she went on declaring, "Nobody want to steal nobody else's problems honey."

NeNe has also seemingly denied the allegation that she steals Nyonisela from his wife with a cryptic message on her Instagram Story. On Thursday, June 2, she posted a video of her with her boyfriend in a car with Muni Long's song playing over the clip.

"yours, mine, ours," she captioned the video, using a lyric from the song, while Nyonisela smiled to the camera. NeNe herself made a bye gesture with her hand while pouting her lips.

NeNe Leakes' IG Story

NeNe Leakes shared a cryptic Instagram Story after sued by her boyfriend's wife.

NeNe is no stranger to lawsuit as she herself is currently suing Bravo. On April 16, she filed a federal lawsuit against NBCUniversal, Bravo, production companies True Entertainment and Truly Original and "Real Housewives" producer Andy Cohen for violating federal employment and anti-discrimination laws, accusing them of being a toxic workplace.

