Prince Harry Dons Dark Suit at Platinum Jubilee After Stepping Down as Senior Working Royal

The Duke of Sussex's lack of uniform is in stark contrast to the military-linked finery sported by senior royals and those involved in the Trooping of the Colour.

Jun 3, 2022

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry marks the "upsetting" decision to strip him of his military titles and uniform. The 37-year-old Duke of Sussex was spotted wearing a dark suit at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The former soldier's controversial decision to step down as a senior working royal led to him being barred from holding royal titles, which included Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Honington in Suffolk and Commodore-in-Chief, Small Ships and Diving, Royal Naval Command.

Harry also had his role as Captain-General of the Royal Marines, bestowed on him by his late grandfather Prince Philip, taken from him as part of the "Megxit" deal that saw him and his ex-actress wife Meghan Markle, 40, quitting Britain for America.

The Prince was said to have urged the Queen, 96, to let him keep his titles, but the plan for him to be "half-in, half-out" of the royal family was vetoed.

Harry had also wanted to maintain the title of Captain-General of the Royal Marines but was unable to do so. The moves were said to leave him devastated as he twice served in Afghanistan and supported wounded veterans through his Invictus Games event.

Harry and Meghan's jubilee appearance is their first official engagement in more than two years. Their daughter Lilibet, due to turn one on Saturday, has never been introduced to her royal relatives, despite being named in honor of the Queen, while the couple's son Archie, three, has not been in the U.K. since he was six months old.

Harry's lack of uniform was in stark contrast to the military-linked finery sported by senior royals and those involved in the Trooping of the Colour on Thursday, June 2. He has been allowed to wear his Operational Service Medal for Afghanistan and those for the Queen's Golden and Diamond Jubilees at events since he was stripped of his honorary military titles.

Among the decorations on his military uniform were his Army Air Corps Wings, which he received in 2010 upon completion of advanced helicopter training. He normally wore these on his left side, above the military medals.

The Queen was said to have long insisted it was not sustainable for Harry and Meghan to be "half-in, half-out" of the royal family after starting a new life in California. A source told The Times in 2021, "There was no choice. The reality of not being able to have their cake and eat it is finally dawning on him. I am sure it is really painful for him. He is very upset to be in this spot. You cannot confuse representing the institution and the head of state with the sort of commercial operations that they intend to run."