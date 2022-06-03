 
 

Vivica A. Fox Tearfully Slams Jada Pinkett Smith Over Her 'Self-Righteous' Response to Oscars Slap

Vivica A. Fox Tearfully Slams Jada Pinkett Smith Over Her 'Self-Righteous' Response to Oscars Slap
INSTAR IMAGES/Michael Simon/Abby Grant
Celebrity

When making an appearance on 'The Wendy Williams Show', the 'Kill Bill' actress believes that the wife of Will Smith took 'no accountability' for her role in her husband slapping Chris Rock] at Oscars.

  • Jun 3, 2022

AceShowbiz - Vivica A. Fox has slammed Jada Pinkett Smith. The "Kill Bill" actress believes that the latter took "no accountability" for her role in husband Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at this year's Oscars.

The 57-year-old actress fought back tears as she discussed comments made by Jada on "Red Table Talk" on Wednesday, June 2 about a reconciliation between Will and Chris and believes that Jada should take more responsibility for the controversy, which saw the "King Richard" star slap the comedian at the Academy Awards for joking about Jada's shaved head.

Speaking on Thursday's, June 2 episode of "The Wendy Williams Show", Vivica said, "This is going to be difficult for me. These are my peers. I've done a movie with both of them. 'Set It Off' with Jada and 'Independence Day' with Will Smith, which absolutely changed my life." She added, "When I saw this video last night, it made me cry, I'll be very honest with you guys."

  See also...

Vivica continued, "I really felt to be a partner to Will Smith who's career basically took a crumble that night." She went on, "We were all rooting for Will Smith that night, Oscar night, we wanted him to win. Will Smith that night as far as I was concerned was going to be crowned this generation's Sidney Poitier, which is a huge honor."

Vivica also discussed how she felt that Jada had a role in the incident, which overshadowed Will's Oscar win for Best Actor on the night. She explained, "Will Smith was defending her honor, that's the reason he walked on stage and slapped because he felt like his wife had been offended so for me to see no accountability as a partner. Also, let's not forget, Chris Rock was assaulted. We cannot forget that for basically telling a joke that I really felt wasn't that bad."

Vivica also hoped that both Will and Jada would have taken more responsibility in the aftermath. She said, "I just wish that we could have just a little more accountability and for it to not seem so self-righteous on Jada's part and that's my feelings."

You can share this post!

Ailing Queen Elizabeth II Puts Pain Aside to Light Chain of 3,500 Platinum Jubilee Beacons

NeNe Leakes Responds After Sued by Her Boyfriend's Wife for Stealing Husband
Related Posts
Vivica A. Fox Thinks Megan Thee Stallion's Gayle King Interview Is a 'Mistake'

Vivica A. Fox Thinks Megan Thee Stallion's Gayle King Interview Is a 'Mistake'

Vivica A. Fox Labels Laverne Cox 'Tacky' Over 'Entanglements' Comment

Vivica A. Fox Labels Laverne Cox 'Tacky' Over 'Entanglements' Comment

Vivica A. Fox Tearfully Details How Regina King Copes With Son's Death: 'She's Strong'

Vivica A. Fox Tearfully Details How Regina King Copes With Son's Death: 'She's Strong'

Vivica A. Fox Hits Back at 50 Cent's Girlfriend After Calling Him the Love of Her Life

Vivica A. Fox Hits Back at 50 Cent's Girlfriend After Calling Him the Love of Her Life

Most Read
P. Diddy's Rumored Fling Gina Huynh Insists They're Just Friends
Celebrity

P. Diddy's Rumored Fling Gina Huynh Insists They're Just Friends

Mo'Nique Takes Another Jab at D.L. Hughley, Drags Steve Harvey Into the Feud

Mo'Nique Takes Another Jab at D.L. Hughley, Drags Steve Harvey Into the Feud

Remy Ma Gets Risque in New Birthday Post

Remy Ma Gets Risque in New Birthday Post

Johnny Depp Parties With Ex Kate Moss at London Concert While Awaiting Verdict in Defamation Trial

Johnny Depp Parties With Ex Kate Moss at London Concert While Awaiting Verdict in Defamation Trial

Shocking Pics of Lana Del Rey's Boyfriend Jack Donoghue Surface After Their Dating Reports

Shocking Pics of Lana Del Rey's Boyfriend Jack Donoghue Surface After Their Dating Reports

Julia Fox Likened to Jeffree Star After Debuting Shocking Makeover

Julia Fox Likened to Jeffree Star After Debuting Shocking Makeover

Michael Blackson Says His Fiancee Is Turned on by Watching Him Get Freaky With Other Women

Michael Blackson Says His Fiancee Is Turned on by Watching Him Get Freaky With Other Women

Jada Pinkett Mocked After Saying She Hopes Will Smith and Chris Rock 'Reconcile' Post-Oscars Slap

Jada Pinkett Mocked After Saying She Hopes Will Smith and Chris Rock 'Reconcile' Post-Oscars Slap

Meghan Markle's Shushing Moment at Trooping of the Colour Branded Distraction to Serious Issues

Meghan Markle's Shushing Moment at Trooping of the Colour Branded Distraction to Serious Issues

Addison Rae Reacts to Drake Photoshopping Her Hand to His Pic

Addison Rae Reacts to Drake Photoshopping Her Hand to His Pic

Zendaya's Rep Clarifies Woman Getting Beaten Up in Viral Video Is Not the Actress

Zendaya's Rep Clarifies Woman Getting Beaten Up in Viral Video Is Not the Actress

Keke Wyatt Is a Mother of 11 After Welcoming 'Miracle Baby Boy' With Husband Zackariah

Keke Wyatt Is a Mother of 11 After Welcoming 'Miracle Baby Boy' With Husband Zackariah

Lisa Rinna Pokes Fun at Kelly Dodd's Claim That Her Husband Harry Hamlin May Be Gay

Lisa Rinna Pokes Fun at Kelly Dodd's Claim That Her Husband Harry Hamlin May Be Gay