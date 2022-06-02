Post Malone 'Pumped' to Be a 'Hot Dad' as He's Expecting First Child With Mystery Girlfriend

Instagram Celebrity

Despite feeling eager to welcome his first child, the 'Circles' hitmaker admits that he is also 'terrified' of the future because it is going to be a 'crazy' world to bring a child up in.

Jun 2, 2022

AceShowbiz - Post Malone cannot wait to be a first time father. The "Circles" hitmaker, who is currently expecting his first child with his mystery girlfriend, says in a new interview that he is going to be a "hot dad."

The 26-year-old rap star is expecting his baby No. 1 with his girlfriend, whose identity he has never revealed publicly, and is "pumped beyond belief" because he used to play with a baby doll when he was a kid. He said, "I'm pumped beyond belief…I think, as a kid, I was like four or five, and I had this little baby I would carry around everywhere…it was a baby doll. And I thought that was the coolest thing. I would take him around everywhere. And I don't know how long that lasted. But my mom still has it. And I guess I'm so pumped up. I'm going to be a hot dad. DILF."

However, the "Better Now" hitmaker, whose real name is Austin Richard Post, went on to explain that he is "terrified" of the future because it is going to be a "crazy" world to bring a child up in. He told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, "I am terrified. I'm terrified. There is this sense of impending apocalypse, especially here in LA. In Utah, I'm like, okay, whatever you want. I'm ready to go. I'm ready to rock. I got food. I got everything else I need…I have food for 25 years. Semi prepper."

"I guess now prepping, no matter what happens, take care of my family. That's the most important thing," Post shared. "Be able to take care of people who need it, move a little bit out, have a spot where you're able to go."

"And I don't know exactly what's going to happen, but it's just a crazy, crazy, crazy time. In LA I step outside and I hear a noise and I'm like, what was that noise? Dude, especially out here, I don't know," he added. "The world is hot. It's very hot. There's disease. There's people trying to hurt each other over nothing. I don't know. It's a crazy world and it's a crazy place to raise a kid. I think any parent would agree."