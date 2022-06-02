Jada Pinkett Mocked After Saying She Hopes Will Smith and Chris Rock 'Reconcile' Post-Oscars Slap

WENN/FayesVision/Avalon Celebrity

In the latest episode of 'Red Table Talk', the 'Matrix Resurrections' star addresses the incident and hopes that 'these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out.'

AceShowbiz - Jada Pinkett Smith has finally tackled the Oscars slap head-on. In the latest episode of her Facebook Watch series, the actress addressed the incident in which her husband Will Smith smacked Chris Rock across the face onstage during the 2022 Academy Awards back in March.

Jada dedicated the Wednesday, June 1 episode to talk about alopecia, the hair-loss disorder affecting her and million of others. "Considering what I've been through with my own health and what happened at the Oscars, thousands have reached out to me with their stories," she said at the start of the show. She said that she chose to use "this moment to give our alopecia family an opportunity to talk about what it's like to have this condition" and what it is.

"Now, about Oscar night," she began touching on the subject of the Oscars incident, "my deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out, and reconcile."

"The state of the world today? We need them both, and we all actually need one another more than ever," she added. "Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that's keep figuring out this thing called life together. Thank you for listening."

It didn't take long for the Internet to react to Jada's statement and not all the comments were nice. "I just want Jada Pinkett Smith to stfuuuuu forever lmaoooo I don't wanna hear s**t else from her," one person reacted on Twitter. Another wrote, "I swear Jada Pinkett Smith be saying so much and nothing at the same time."

"At this point it's like Jada Pinkett-Smith is a Sith Lord and Will is battling for that 3rd spot," a third troll commented, while another claimed, "Every time Jada Pinkett Smith trends, it's because she's done something to embarrass or downgrade her husband."

One other called Jada "the devil" as tweeting, "Jada Pinkett Smith when Denzel told Will the devil comes for you he meant Jada of course no one got it." A sixth user disagreed with the actress as pointing out, "No. The world actually doesn't 'need' this. We need food, water, clothing, shelter and healthcare. We can live without three arrogant, entitled actors who have little hissy fits on stage and act like toddlers!"

There's a few who still defended Jada though, with one of them saying, "Jada Pinkett-Smith hate train is so corny fr. People just want to hate her and y'all do this to a lot of women on the internet."