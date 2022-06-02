Kim Kardashian Says She'd 'Eat Poop Every Single Day' If It Makes Her Look Younger

Instagram Celebrity

This isn't the first time for the reality TV star to make such a shocking statement as she previously claimed that she was willing to wear an adult diaper as long as it serves a good fashion statement.

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian is willing to go great lengths for her physical appearance. The SKIMS founder revealed in a new interview that she would not have a problem eating poop every day if it helped her look youthful.

"I'll try everything," "The Kardashians" star told The New York Times in an interview ahead of the release of her new skincare line SKKN. She went on to joke, "If you told me that I literally had to eat poop every single day and I would look younger, I might. I just might."

Internet users unsurprisingly had a lot to say about her remarks. "Not a good look when promoting skincare but ok ..," someone commented. Another concerned user asked, "Is poop the active ingredient in SKKN???"

Some others were trolling the reality TV star with one saying, "Why do I feel like this means she already has." Another comment, meanwhile, read, "How much poop is the question?"

This wasn't the first time for Kim to make such a shocking statement. Back in April, the estranged wife of Kanye West claimed that she was willing to take a bold move as long as it serves a good fashion statement, including wearing an adult diaper.

During her appearance in the April 13 episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show", the mom of four revealed that she didn't really have boundaries when it came to a restrictive wardrobe. "I'll be in pajamas at home - pajamas and sweats, no makeup - and then when I go out I'll wear literally anything," the KKW Beauty founder told host Ellen DeGeneres.

"I don't care how uncomfortable, I don't care if I have to wear a diaper and not go to the bathroom," she went on to say. "I don't care what I have to do."