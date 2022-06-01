Mark Wahlberg Celebrates Teenage Son's Catholic Confirmation, Credits His Wife in Sweet Post

Instagram Celebrity

The Victor Sullivan depicter in 'Uncharted' takes to his social media account to post a photo of his 16-year-old son Michael after the ceremony and a video, in which he praises his son for making his confirmation.

AceShowbiz - Mark Wahlberg is a proud father. The actor portraying Victor Sullivan in "Uncharted" is celebrating after his 16-year-old son Michael underwent his confirmation into the Catholic church.

The Hollywood star posted a picture of his boy wearing a smart suit as he posed with his proud mum Rhea Durham after the ceremony and sent a sweet message of congratulations. In a post on Instagram, he wrote, "So proud of this young man ... Congrats buddy!! Even though mommy deserves most of the credit ... thanks babe."

Mark wasn't able to attend the service, in which Catholics reaffirm their faith, as he's currently in Europe but he recorded a video message for Michael. In the clip, the actor said, "Good morning from Europe. Just got down on my hands and knees to express my gratitude on this beautiful day. Congratulations to my son Michael on making his confirmation." He continued, "All the young people out there who were confirmed and taking their relationship with the lord into their adulthood, what a commitment you guys have made."

Mark has four children with his wife Rhea, Michael, 16, as well as 18-year-old Ella, Brendan, 13, and 12-year-old Grace.

The "Planet of the Apes" star has been open about how much his faith means to him and he credits Catholicism with reshaping his life for the better. He previously told the Catholic Herald, "Being a Catholic is the most important aspect of my life. Once I focused on my faith wonderful things started happening for me. And I don’t mean professionally, that’s not what it’s about ... I want to serve God and to be a good human being and to make up for the mistakes I made and the pain I put people through. That’s what I’m praying for, and I recommend it to anybody."

Mark spent 45 days in prison as a teenager after pleading guilty to a felony assault charge and says religion helped him change his ways after he got out of jail.