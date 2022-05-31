Remy Ma Gets Risque in New Birthday Post

Instagram Celebrity

As the turns 42, the 'There's Something About Remy: Based on a True Story' artist receives birthday shout-outs from fellow musicians like Lil' Kim and Sukihana.

AceShowbiz - Remy Ma went risque on her 42nd birthday. When extending gratitude to those sending her birthday wishes and gifts, the "All The Way Up" raptress shared a sultry video on TikTok and Instagram.

In the clip, the "There's Something About Remy: Based on a True Story" artist showed off her cleavage while lip-syncing to Beyonce Knowles' "Dance for You". She began her caption, "I wanna say 'Thank You' to everyone that called, texted, posted, bought me a gift, and/or came to see me for my birthday!"

"Sidebar: Geminis are the best! Double Sidebar: It's not up for debate," the female rapper continued. She went on to promote her upcoming show by writing, "Get your tickets to my next event. LINK IN MY BIO #GeminiGang #TheRealestRapB***hAlive #RemyMa # Reminisce."

Fellow celebrities have since rushed to the comment section to give their birthday shout-outs. Lil' Kim gushed, "HBD QUEENNNNN!!!" while Sukihana added, "Happy birthday [red heart emojis]." "Love & Hip Hop: New York" star JuJu chimed in, "Happy Birthday Amiga although Ive told you multiple times today you deserve all the bday wishes !! SB( your vc) honey the body is bodying honeyyyyy yesss."

Meanwhile, Remy's husband Papoose turned to his own Instagram page to offer his tribute. Posting a photo of his wife striking a sexy pose on the piano, he penned, "Debates about who the baddest! I don't even participate."

"I'm just gonna leave this here though. Never been one of them guys; who get mad about what his lady wears," the emcee, who wed Remy in 2008, continued. "Flaunt that melanin baby! Keep shining on em! Happy born day to the Trendsetter @remyma Many more Queen!!!!!!"

Earlier this month, Papoose shared a throwback photo of himself and Remy in celebration of their 14th wedding anniversary. He also attached one family portrait in which they posed with their daughter. He began his caption by writing, "Today we celebrate 14 years of marriage. Through all the up's & downs, we stuck together."

"Most people don't pass the test of time. So when that happens, it speaks volumes," he added. "@remyma You are an amazing partner. Looking forward to our future! You can't tell a woman you love her. Are you stupid? Words don't express ya love you gotta prove it. #happyanniversary #queenremy #blacklove 24 @tunecore #anniversary."