Dave Navarro Details Struggle With His Six-Month Battle With Long COVID

The Jane's Addiction guitarist makes use of his social media platform to tell his fans that he is suffering from 'pretty awful' fatigue and isolation but meditation and yoga have been 'very helpful.'

May 31, 2022

AceShowbiz - Dave Navarro is detailing his struggle with long COVID-19. Taking to his social media account, the Jane's Addiction guitarist reveals that has been suffering from the illness since December.

The 54-year-old musician made use of Instagram to tell fans he is suffering from "pretty awful" fatigue and isolation, but he has been practicing meditation and yoga, which have been "very helpful." He wrote, "So yeah, I'm one of the ones who came down with the 'long haul covid'. Been sick since December and supposedly will be back to my old self in… nobody knows how long."

"If there are any of you who are still suffering long after your negative results, I'm just saying you aren't alone. The fatigue and isolation is pretty awful but try to spend your time with the ones you love and stay creative," Dave continued. "That's how I'm trying to get through this thing. Also lots of spiritual practices, meditation and yoga have been very helpful. I'll be ok, just don't know when."

Dave went on saying, "PS I'm not sure why I chose this picture to say all this. Maybe because who really cares and you gotta find fun somewhere? Or at least some levity. Love and laughter are wonderful antidotes for a sickness that you really can't track. (sic)"

Dave, who previously played guitar for the Red Hot Chili Peppers, also told fans not to "worry" about him. In a post, which has now been deleted, he wrote, "Anyway thanks for listening and don't worry about me. All indicators are pointing to a full recovery at some point!"

"There's really no more to say on the matter so I'd appreciate not receiving a bunch of DMs or texts. Not out of disrespect for you guys, I'm just so tired of talking about this, I'm sure you can imagine!" Dave explained. He went on concluding, "Sending you all love and light. Even to those of you who are stoked I'm sick!"