Jamie Lee Curtis Proudly Shows Off Daughter Ruby's Cosplay-Themed Wedding

Through her social media account, the 'Scream Queens' actress shares pictures of her daughter's nuptials, which see the Hollywood star dressed as Jaina Proudmoore from World of Warcraft.

May 31, 2022

AceShowbiz - Jamie Lee Curtis is celebrating Ruby Guest's new chapter in life. Through her social media account, the "Scream Queens" actress proudly showed off her second daughter's cosplay-themed wedding with her partner Kynthia.

Making use of her Instagram account, the "Knives Out" actress shared multiple posts commemorating the "beautiful" ceremony. In the first post, she was seen posing between the newlyweds as they were dressed in their chosen costumes.

In the photo, Jamie could be seen dressing as Jaina Proudmoore from World of Warcraft. Along with the Sunday, May 29 post, she wrote a caption that read, "WIFE IS SWEET! Ruby and Kynthia. 5/29/2022."

The second post saw Ruby and Kynthia hugging in front of their guests. In the caption, Jamie exclaimed by writing, "YES THEY DO AND DID! MARRIED!" The third one showed the "Freaky Friday" actress posing in rainbow decorations, seemingly after the party was over.

In the post, Jamie appeared to be wearing a shirt with a "WIFE IS SWEET" text written on it and featuring a cartoon drawing of Ruby and Kynthia. She then posed with a gigantic knife in her right hand and put her left hand on her hip.

"YOU CAN'T MAKE THIS UP!" the "Everything Everywhere All at Once" actress wrote in the caption of the post. "The ONLY thing left over at the end of this entire BEAUTIFUL wedding, after everything was taken away was this f**king BUTCHER KNIFE they cut the tiramisu wedding cake with! WIFE IS SWEET!"

During her March appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!", Jamie revealed that she would be the one to officiate Ruby's wedding. She also admitted to feeling ecstatic that her second daughter would exchange vows with the love of her life in her family home's backyard, just like her older daughter Annie Guest did three years ago.

"We're gonna have a beautiful picnic in the backyard. I'm really excited," the "Halloween" actress told host Jimmy Kimmel. "Both my children will have been married in my backyard, which brings me to tears."

Jamie continued stating that having a private ceremony felt more meaningful to her. "It's so much more meaningful," the actress said, "Just forgetting all of show-off business - being a parent, having both of your children married in your backyard."