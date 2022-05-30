NBA YoungBoy Reflects on His Journey on New Song 'Goals'

Music

The track arrives along with its official music video, which was seemingly shot in Utah where the 22-year-old hip-hop star has been on house arrest since October 2021.

AceShowbiz - NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy Never Broke Again has treated fans to new music. On Sunday afternoon, May 29, the Baton Rouge emcee unleashed a new track called "Goals" in which he reflects on his journey.

The song arrived along with its music video, which was seemingly shot in Utah where YoungBoy has been on house arrest since October 2021. It shows the rapper delivering his bars while smoking some cigarettes at his home and inside his car.

"I took a top off the motherf**kin' coupe/ They closed the do', but, I still made it through/ Flooded my neck, look how much I done grew," the 22-year-old spits in the chorus. "Overtime for to make sure that I don't lose/ Run it up with my partner, give a lot to my mama/ Doin' bad, but, I know that it's a lot for me to do."

"Goals" was released around two weeks after news broke that YoungBoy refused to re-sign to Atlantic Records. DJ Akademiks, who brought up the report during a Twitch session, claimed, "NBA YoungBoy is leaving. He will not be resigning. He didn't like their offers. I can tell you they offered him like $25 million, and he turned it down."

"He don't want it. He's good. He don't want the money. He doesn't want to be in a record deal anymore with Atlantic," the entertainment media personality added. "He wants to be completely free. He wants to be independent. He wants to do his thing."

YoungBoy himself has previously called out the label. In a post that he shared on his YouTube Community page in February, he wondered, "Why black ball me I'm the good guy... I was going #1 two weeks straight with a mixtape so they took it down off the charts."

"I don't give a f**k you still can't stop me," the MC, whose real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, continued. "Don't sign to atlantic if you a artist they not gone support you especially if you live a certain way."