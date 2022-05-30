 
 

Kayla Nicole Denies 'Absurd' Rumors She Dumps Travis Kelce Over Splitting Bills

Kayla Nicole Denies 'Absurd' Rumors She Dumps Travis Kelce Over Splitting Bills
Instagram
Celebrity

She reacts to a post from Barstool Sports which reads, 'Travis Kelce's Girlfriend Kayla Nicole Allegedly Broke Up with Him Because He Kept Making Her Pay Half of Everything in The Five Years They Were Dating.'

  • May 30, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kayla Nicole has reacted to rumors that she split from Travis Kelce after the NFL star asked her to split bills. Making use of her Twitter account, Kayla shut down the claims on Saturday, May 28.

She quote-retweeted a post from Barstool Sports which read, "Travis Kelce's Girlfriend Kayla Nicole Allegedly Broke Up with Him Because He Kept Making Her Pay Half of Everything in The Five Years They Were Dating." In response to that, Kayla wrote, "Not sure where y'all got this nonsense from, but it's absurd and very false."

Kayla Nicole's tweet

Kayla Nicole reacted to rumors surrounding Travis Kelce split.

Fans, meanwhile, had mixed reactions to the news. "This makes no sense if he made her pay why would she stay 5yrs??? He clearly broke it off because she hasn't shown him any reason to promote her to a wife," one person responded.

  See also...

Another user reacted, "… they saw a Black Woman break up with an NFL player on her OWN MERIT & decided that there was no way that a Black Woman could break up with an NFL player on her OWN MERIT WITHOUT falsely shaming her for it. it is a story as old as time."

In Barstool's report, it was claimed that a friend of Kayla who explained that "Travis is very cheap. In the beginning, he tried to make Kayla 'prove' that she wasn't with him for the money . . . so she had to pay half of everything. Half of every date, every trip, everything."

Kayla additionally was said to have only received $100 from Travis over the course of their relationship. He signed a $57 million deal with the Chiefs in 2020, making him one of the highest-paid tight ends in the NFL, behind the San Francisco 49ers' star [cGeorge Kittle].

This wasn't the first time that the athlete was accused of being cheap with his girlfriend during the course of their relationship. Back in 2021, fans blasted the pass-catcher when Nicole spoke about shopping at Zara.

You can share this post!

'Top Gun: Maverick' Scores Big Opening at the Box Office

Damian Lewis to Be Honored With CBE for Charity Work at Queen Elizabeth's Birthday
Related Posts
Travis Kelce Draws Beard on His New Twitter Photo After Fans Jokingly Troll His Shaved Look

Travis Kelce Draws Beard on His New Twitter Photo After Fans Jokingly Troll His Shaved Look

Travis Kelce's Girlfriend Kayla Nicole Calls Out Referees After Chiefs' Loss to Buccaneers

Travis Kelce's Girlfriend Kayla Nicole Calls Out Referees After Chiefs' Loss to Buccaneers

NFL Star Travis Kelce Denies His Alleged Infidelity Leads to Kayla Nicole Split

NFL Star Travis Kelce Denies His Alleged Infidelity Leads to Kayla Nicole Split

NFL Star Travis Kelce Begs to Get Back With Kayla Nicole After She 'Dumped' Him

NFL Star Travis Kelce Begs to Get Back With Kayla Nicole After She 'Dumped' Him

Most Read
T.I. and Tiny's Son King Harris Slammed for Picking a Fight With Restaurant Employees Over Pickle
Celebrity

T.I. and Tiny's Son King Harris Slammed for Picking a Fight With Restaurant Employees Over Pickle

Shaunie O'Neal and Pastor Keion Henderson Tie the Knot in Anguilla Wedding Months After Engagement

Shaunie O'Neal and Pastor Keion Henderson Tie the Knot in Anguilla Wedding Months After Engagement

Kodak Black Flirts With Yung Miami's Mom After She Denies Shooting Her Shot at Lil Baby

Kodak Black Flirts With Yung Miami's Mom After She Denies Shooting Her Shot at Lil Baby

Todd Chrisley Accused of Cheating on Wife Julie With Male Business Partner, Paying Off Blackmailer

Todd Chrisley Accused of Cheating on Wife Julie With Male Business Partner, Paying Off Blackmailer

NBA YoungBoy and GF Jazlyn Mychelle May Have Secretly Married

NBA YoungBoy and GF Jazlyn Mychelle May Have Secretly Married

Thandiwe Newton Caught on Dinner Date With Boyfriend Lonr. After His Family Labeled Her 'Crazy'

Thandiwe Newton Caught on Dinner Date With Boyfriend Lonr. After His Family Labeled Her 'Crazy'

Yung Miami Cozies Up to Diddy Days After Going Back-and-Forth With His Ex Gina Huynh

Yung Miami Cozies Up to Diddy Days After Going Back-and-Forth With His Ex Gina Huynh

Chrisean Rock Admits to Assaulting Blueface's Mom and Sister While They Claim He's the Culprit

Chrisean Rock Admits to Assaulting Blueface's Mom and Sister While They Claim He's the Culprit

Ellen DeGeneres' Wife Portia de Rossi Calls the TV Host Her 'Idol'

Ellen DeGeneres' Wife Portia de Rossi Calls the TV Host Her 'Idol'

'Little Women: Atlanta' Star Ms. Juicy Back at Home and 'Healing' After Hospitalized for Stroke

'Little Women: Atlanta' Star Ms. Juicy Back at Home and 'Healing' After Hospitalized for Stroke

DJ Quik's Son David Blake Jr. Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Held on $2M Bond

DJ Quik's Son David Blake Jr. Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Held on $2M Bond

Ray Liotta's Fiancee Breaks Silence on His Sudden Death: 'We Were Inseparable'

Ray Liotta's Fiancee Breaks Silence on His Sudden Death: 'We Were Inseparable'

T.I. Admits He's 'Perplexed' by Son's Verbal Dispute With Waffle House Workers

T.I. Admits He's 'Perplexed' by Son's Verbal Dispute With Waffle House Workers