Kayla Nicole Denies 'Absurd' Rumors She Dumps Travis Kelce Over Splitting Bills

May 30, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kayla Nicole has reacted to rumors that she split from Travis Kelce after the NFL star asked her to split bills. Making use of her Twitter account, Kayla shut down the claims on Saturday, May 28.

She quote-retweeted a post from Barstool Sports which read, "Travis Kelce's Girlfriend Kayla Nicole Allegedly Broke Up with Him Because He Kept Making Her Pay Half of Everything in The Five Years They Were Dating." In response to that, Kayla wrote, "Not sure where y'all got this nonsense from, but it's absurd and very false."

Fans, meanwhile, had mixed reactions to the news. "This makes no sense if he made her pay why would she stay 5yrs??? He clearly broke it off because she hasn't shown him any reason to promote her to a wife," one person responded.

Another user reacted, "… they saw a Black Woman break up with an NFL player on her OWN MERIT & decided that there was no way that a Black Woman could break up with an NFL player on her OWN MERIT WITHOUT falsely shaming her for it. it is a story as old as time."

In Barstool's report, it was claimed that a friend of Kayla who explained that "Travis is very cheap. In the beginning, he tried to make Kayla 'prove' that she wasn't with him for the money . . . so she had to pay half of everything. Half of every date, every trip, everything."

Kayla additionally was said to have only received $100 from Travis over the course of their relationship. He signed a $57 million deal with the Chiefs in 2020, making him one of the highest-paid tight ends in the NFL, behind the San Francisco 49ers' star [cGeorge Kittle].

This wasn't the first time that the athlete was accused of being cheap with his girlfriend during the course of their relationship. Back in 2021, fans blasted the pass-catcher when Nicole spoke about shopping at Zara.