Josh Flagg Goes Instagram Official With New Boyfriend Andrew Beyer

May 31, 2022

AceShowbiz - Josh Flagg officially introduces his new boyfriend. Following his split from husband Bobby Boyd, the "Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles" star has finally made his romance with new boyfriend Andrew Beyer Instagram official.

On Sunday, May 29, the real estate agent took to his page to share a pic of himself with the fellow real estate agent. The picture saw their arms wrapped around each other and with a picturesque beach behind them.

Josh didn't try to hold back in making his feelings for Andrew known in the caption. "I love," so he wrote.

Prior to this, the pair made a subtle social media appearance together. Back in April, Josh re-shared a friend's Instagram Story that showed him and Andrew leaning in for an intimate moment. Later this month, the new couple were seen posing in a group photo taken with friends at The Beverly Hills Hotel.

Two weeks after announcing his divorce from Bobby, Josh confirmed that he's dating someone new. "It came a couple of weeks after Bobby and I split," the 36-year-old told E! News back in March without mentioning Andrew. "We went on a date and things went from there. We found that we really got along well and liked each other a lot."

Josh revealed his breakup with Bobby, whom he had been married to for five years, in an Instagram statement on March 4. "This was not a rash or impulsive decision. We have been very thoughtful before coming to this conclusion," he explained.

He went on to say, "It was not a lack of love but rather the two of us growing in different directions and wanting different things for ourselves. I care deeply about Bobby and have nothing but love and respect for him. I want how we separate from each other to represent that."