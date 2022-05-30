 
 

Artist of the Week: Ella Mai

Artist of the Week: Ella Mai
The English songstress can see her name on Billboard's Top RnB Albums chart once again with 'Heart on My Sleeve', which was released on May 6 through 10 Summers/Interscope Records.

AceShowbiz - Ella Mai years-long hiatus has paid off. Upon releasing her second album "Heart on My Sleeve", the English singer could once again see her name on Billboard's Top R&B Albums chart.

Released on May 6 through 10 Summers/Interscope Records, the project debuted at No. 2 on the list dated May 21 after earning 20,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. It marks the 27-year-old's top five album on the chart.

In addition, "Heart on My Sleeve", which has 15 tracks, stole the No. 9 spot on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums list. It also reached No. 15 on the all-genre Billboard 200, both dated May 21.

Five songs from the set managed to enter the Hot R&B Songs chart. "How" featuring Roddy Ricch led the new arrivals at No. 14, while "Trying" landed at No. 23. Ella's collaboration with Latto (Mulatto) called "Didn't Say", in the meantime, trailed behind at No. 24.

In addition, Ella's previously-released single "DMFU" jumped two ranks from No. 9 to No. 7 in its 15 weeks on the chart. Another track "Leave You Alone", meanwhile, returned at No. 22 to match its previous best showing.

Ella, who had a breakout year in 2018 after dropping her smash hit "Boo'd Up", previously divulged that she had worked on the new album for two years. "I've just literally been working on this album. It's been two years in the making," she said when speaking in an interview with HipHopDX.

"I know it took a while, but I'm very much a quality over quantity person and I didn't want to oversaturate things that I didn't really believe," the Grammy nominee further elaborated. "I wanted to make sure it was right, so I'm just glad that we got to this point and we're finally here."

