Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews Expecting Their 'Round 2' Baby

Through their social media accounts, the NFL quarterback and his wife announce her pregnancy using photos of them along with their daughter holding up a 'baby sister duties coming soon' sign.

May 30, 2022

AceShowbiz - Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews will soon be welcoming a new member to their clan. A little over a year after being blessed with the birth of their firstborn Sterling Skye, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his trainer wife announced via their social media accounts that they are expecting their "round 2" baby.

On Sunday, May 29, the couple made use of their respective Instagram accounts to share the exciting news. They uploaded a series of pictures, which saw the pair and their 15-month-old daughter Sterling. In the first two photos, the toddler was wearing a pink t-shirt that read, "I have a secret to tell you," and was holding up a sign that declared, "Baby sister duties coming soon."

The last picture shared saw Patrick and Brittany along with Sterling, who stood in the middle of them, holding up an ultrasound image. Along with the post, they wrote a caption that simply read, "Round 2!"

One month before sharing the happy news, Brittany was bombarded with questions about her future motherhood plan while holding a Q&A session on her Instagram account. She, however, played coy in response to the questions. "Ok, y'all really out here wanting us to have another baby," she stated, "We don't exactly know yet! Y'all need to calm down."

The 26-year-old trainer then told a fan that she was enjoying her time with Sterling. "She makes me the happiest and even on my bad days I truly love being with her and doing things with her," she gushed, "I love watching her grow up every day and start to be able to do things on her own!"

Patrick and Brittany's relationship go way back. They started out as friends while attending Whitehouse High School, and their romance developed ever since. The couple got engaged in September 2020, and the two finally tied the knot on March 12, 2022 in Hawaii.

"Brittany and Patrick's wedding day was very peaceful and fun," a source told E! News, "They really did look so in love; they never left each other's side."