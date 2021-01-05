 
 

Alexander Ludwig and New Wife Share First Pictures of Romantic Ceremony in Utah

Alexander Ludwig and New Wife Share First Pictures of Romantic Ceremony in Utah
Instagram/Gabriella Santos
Celebrity

The 'Vikings' actor is officially taken off the market as the star exchanges wedding vows with his fiancee Lauren Dear in a romantic ceremony while celebrating New Year in Utah.

  • Jan 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Vikings" star Alexander Ludwig is a married man after eloping with fiancee Lauren Dear.

The actor broke the news on Instagram, telling fans that he and Lauren had tied the knot following a new year trip to Utah.

"We decided to elope," he wrote. "It has been such a crazy year but it certainly put things into perspective. Life is too short And i didnt want to spend another day without calling this beautiful woman my wife."

"Of course when things settle down we will have a proper celebration with our friends and family but for now- the love of my life, our dog yam, a yurt on a mountain top in the middle of nowhere sounded like the perfect beginning."

  See also...

Lauren also detailed the wedding in a post on her own Instagram page, writing, "This last year was filled with a lot of uncertainty and doubt but this was the easiest decision of my life. I think we all learned in some way or another to look inside ourselves and find what truly makes us happy."

"Thank you to 2020 for bringing this guy into my life. I will love you forever @alexanderludwig. You continue to show me what life is truly about every day and how to be strong, resilient and courageous. I am a better person by your side."

Alexander and Lauren first announced their engagement last November (20).

He gushed about then-fiancee, "You're not only my best friend but you're my rock, my woman, my partner in crime and the one I want by my side through every up and down all the way until we are in rocking chairs playing cribbage together."

"I love your family, I love your friends, and most of all I love us. And maybe we had to quarantine for 14 days after we got engaged and maybe we can't go home for Christmas, but I am home when I am with you, no matter where we are. You make it so easy. I love you baby and I will always love you."

You can share this post!

Bella Hadid Jumps on the Trend With Fiery Hair Makeover

Jodie Whittaker Rumored to Leave 'Doctor Who' After Season 13
Related Posts
Alexander Ludwig Shows Off Fiancee's Beautiful Ring When Announcing Engagement

Alexander Ludwig Shows Off Fiancee's Beautiful Ring When Announcing Engagement

Most Read
Rocker Mick Bolton Dies at 72
Celebrity

Rocker Mick Bolton Dies at 72

Zoe Kravitz Files for Divorce From Husband After 18 Months of Marriage

Zoe Kravitz Files for Divorce From Husband After 18 Months of Marriage

Beyonce Treats Fans to Never-Before-Seen Footage of Her Kids Ahead of 2021

Beyonce Treats Fans to Never-Before-Seen Footage of Her Kids Ahead of 2021

Eva Green: Elaborate Outfit and Makeup Help 'Protect' Me From Anxiety on Red Carpet

Eva Green: Elaborate Outfit and Makeup Help 'Protect' Me From Anxiety on Red Carpet

Mike Will Made It and Swae Lee 'Could Have Been Dead Easily' in Horrible Car Crash

Mike Will Made It and Swae Lee 'Could Have Been Dead Easily' in Horrible Car Crash

Phoebe Bridgers Can't Wait to Move Out of Small Apartment to Escape Angry Neighbors

Phoebe Bridgers Can't Wait to Move Out of Small Apartment to Escape Angry Neighbors

Jodie Comer Reacts to Being Compared to Meryl Streep by Ryan Reynolds

Jodie Comer Reacts to Being Compared to Meryl Streep by Ryan Reynolds

Pics: Nancy Pelosi's House Vandalized on New Year's Day With Pig's Head and Fake Blood

Pics: Nancy Pelosi's House Vandalized on New Year's Day With Pig's Head and Fake Blood

Future and Girlfriend Spark Wedding Rumor With New Year's Eve Picture

Future and Girlfriend Spark Wedding Rumor With New Year's Eve Picture

Naturi Naughton Engaged, to Keep Fiance's Identity a Secret Until Wedding Day

Naturi Naughton Engaged, to Keep Fiance's Identity a Secret Until Wedding Day

Alexander Wang to Hold Sexual Assault Accusers Responsible for 'Grotesquely False' Allegations

Alexander Wang to Hold Sexual Assault Accusers Responsible for 'Grotesquely False' Allegations

Azealia Banks Compares Rihanna to 'Beavis and Butthead' Over Her New Mullet

Azealia Banks Compares Rihanna to 'Beavis and Butthead' Over Her New Mullet

Bond Girl Tanya Roberts Dead After Suddenly Collapsing Post-Dog Walk

Bond Girl Tanya Roberts Dead After Suddenly Collapsing Post-Dog Walk