The Kid LAROI Re-Signs With Ex-Manager Scooter Braun Weeks After Calling Him a 'Mistake'

After the 18-year-old artist signs a new management deal with him, the record executive flies to Australia to attend the former's show at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena.

May 29, 2022

AceShowbiz - The Kid LAROI has reunited with Scooter Braun. Weeks after insinuating that working with the record executive was his "last mistake," the "Stay" hitmaker signed a new management deal with Braun's SB Projects.

Revealing the news was Variety. A source told the outlet that LAROI and his mother, Sloane Howard, re-approached Braun and signed a new management agreement earlier this month. They made the deal with assurance that the talent manager "will be directly involved in overseeing all aspects of the artist's career."

Braun himself recently shared a video of him at LAROI's show in Australia. In the clip, which posted on Instagram on Friday, May 27, he was seen jamming to LAROI's single "Thousand Miles" at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena. In the caption of the post, he tagged the musician's handler, adding a handshake emoji.

Born Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard, LAROI was previously under Scooter's SB Projects for four months. However, they parted ways in September 2021 with LAROI moving on with Adam Leber's Rebel Management, according to Billboard.

In April, the 18-year-old seemingly dissed the mega-manager behind Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande in a TikTok video. The footage saw him nodding along to "Thousand Miles" as he asked fans to "show me ur last mistake." After the lyrics "Here goes another mistake I know I'm gonna make, I know I'm gonna make tonight," were played, photos of the entrepreneur appeared on the screen.

Braun, however, has denied having a beef with LAROI by posting several screenshots of texts between the two. In the screenshots, LAROI could be seen asking for permission to post the clip where he refers to manager and agent, Braun, as his "last mistake."

"For those asking about the beef…and my friends who are wanting to go hard…don't believe everything you see on the Internet," Braun wrote in the caption. "Make sure to check out @TheKidLaroi new upcoming single produced by our very own @ThisIsWatt."