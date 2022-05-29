 
 

The Kid LAROI Re-Signs With Ex-Manager Scooter Braun Weeks After Calling Him a 'Mistake'

The Kid LAROI Re-Signs With Ex-Manager Scooter Braun Weeks After Calling Him a 'Mistake'
Instagram
Music

After the 18-year-old artist signs a new management deal with him, the record executive flies to Australia to attend the former's show at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena.

  • May 29, 2022

AceShowbiz - The Kid LAROI has reunited with Scooter Braun. Weeks after insinuating that working with the record executive was his "last mistake," the "Stay" hitmaker signed a new management deal with Braun's SB Projects.

Revealing the news was Variety. A source told the outlet that LAROI and his mother, Sloane Howard, re-approached Braun and signed a new management agreement earlier this month. They made the deal with assurance that the talent manager "will be directly involved in overseeing all aspects of the artist's career."

Braun himself recently shared a video of him at LAROI's show in Australia. In the clip, which posted on Instagram on Friday, May 27, he was seen jamming to LAROI's single "Thousand Miles" at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena. In the caption of the post, he tagged the musician's handler, adding a handshake emoji.

  See also...

Born Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard, LAROI was previously under Scooter's SB Projects for four months. However, they parted ways in September 2021 with LAROI moving on with Adam Leber's Rebel Management, according to Billboard.

In April, the 18-year-old seemingly dissed the mega-manager behind Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande in a TikTok video. The footage saw him nodding along to "Thousand Miles" as he asked fans to "show me ur last mistake." After the lyrics "Here goes another mistake I know I'm gonna make, I know I'm gonna make tonight," were played, photos of the entrepreneur appeared on the screen.

Braun, however, has denied having a beef with LAROI by posting several screenshots of texts between the two. In the screenshots, LAROI could be seen asking for permission to post the clip where he refers to manager and agent, Braun, as his "last mistake."

"For those asking about the beef…and my friends who are wanting to go hard…don't believe everything you see on the Internet," Braun wrote in the caption. "Make sure to check out @TheKidLaroi new upcoming single produced by our very own @ThisIsWatt."

You can share this post!

Ray Liotta's Fiancee Breaks Silence on His Sudden Death: 'We Were Inseparable'

Yella Beezy Addresses Recent Arrest, Slams the 'System' for Prolonging His Sexual Assault Case
Related Posts
The Kid LAROI Claims Working With Scooter Braun Was His 'Last Mistake' in New Song Teaser

The Kid LAROI Claims Working With Scooter Braun Was His 'Last Mistake' in New Song Teaser

The Kid LAROI Wins Big at 2021 Indigenous Music Awards

The Kid LAROI Wins Big at 2021 Indigenous Music Awards

Justin Bieber and The Kid Laroi Score 7th Week Atop Billboard Hot 100 With 'Stay'

Justin Bieber and The Kid Laroi Score 7th Week Atop Billboard Hot 100 With 'Stay'

The Kid LAROI Finds New Manager After Splitting From Scooter Braun

The Kid LAROI Finds New Manager After Splitting From Scooter Braun

Most Read
Swizz Beatz Checks Joe Budden for Co-Signing a Tweet Criticizing Alicia Keys' Music
Music

Swizz Beatz Checks Joe Budden for Co-Signing a Tweet Criticizing Alicia Keys' Music

Moneybagg Yo Shows Off His Private Jet and Rolls-Royces in 'See Wat I'm Sayin' Music Video

Moneybagg Yo Shows Off His Private Jet and Rolls-Royces in 'See Wat I'm Sayin' Music Video

Kanye West Addresses Custody Drama With Kim Kardashian in New XXXTENTACION Song 'True Love'

Kanye West Addresses Custody Drama With Kim Kardashian in New XXXTENTACION Song 'True Love'

Fivio Foreign Invites Fan to Help Shoot 'What's My Name' Visuals After She Creates Its TikTok Dance

Fivio Foreign Invites Fan to Help Shoot 'What's My Name' Visuals After She Creates Its TikTok Dance

Harry Styles and James Corden Crash Fans' Apartment to Film 'Daylight' Music Video in Three Hours

Harry Styles and James Corden Crash Fans' Apartment to Film 'Daylight' Music Video in Three Hours

Muse to Step in for Foo Fighters at Aftershock Festival

Muse to Step in for Foo Fighters at Aftershock Festival

Charli XCX Cancels Belgium and Netherlands Shows Because She Loses Her Voice

Charli XCX Cancels Belgium and Netherlands Shows Because She Loses Her Voice

Serge Pizzorno Steps In as Kasabian's Frontman in Fear of Group's Split

Serge Pizzorno Steps In as Kasabian's Frontman in Fear of Group's Split

Neil Young to Release New Album 'Toast' This Summer

Neil Young to Release New Album 'Toast' This Summer

B.o.B on $3M Lawsuit From Former Management: I Look Forward to Getting to the Truth

B.o.B on $3M Lawsuit From Former Management: I Look Forward to Getting to the Truth

The Kid LAROI Re-Signs With Ex-Manager Scooter Braun Weeks After Calling Him a 'Mistake'

The Kid LAROI Re-Signs With Ex-Manager Scooter Braun Weeks After Calling Him a 'Mistake'

Ed Sheeran Opens Up About His Anxiety Before Proposing to Cherry Seaborn in New Song 'One Life'

Ed Sheeran Opens Up About His Anxiety Before Proposing to Cherry Seaborn in New Song 'One Life'