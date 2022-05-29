 
 

Jarvis Cocker Gets Candid About the Downside of Fame

Jarvis Cocker Gets Candid About the Downside of Fame
Instagram
Celebrity

In his new book 'Good Pop, Bad Pop' about his early upbringing and relationship with music, the former Pulp frontman admits the idea of being famous growing up was very different to what it was like in reality.

  • May 29, 2022

AceShowbiz - While Jarvis Cocker always dreamt of "stardom," he apparently didn't like it when he attained it. In his new book "Good Pop, Bad Pop" about his early upbringing and relationship with music, the former Pulp frontman admits the idea of being famous growing up was very different to what it was like in reality.

During his appearance on the "How to Fail With Elizabeth Day" podcast, he said, "I'd wanted that stardom, or I built up an idea of what I thought stardom would be, and the actual reality of it I didn't like. When you've wished for something for most of your life, and then you get it, which most people never do, you know, they never get to realise an ambition."

"And I did. And then I didn't like it. I just felt really bad about myself," he shared. "So what is your problem? You've got what you wanted? Why aren't you happy?"

  See also...

The "Common People" hitmaker says stardom is made out to be this "mythical status," but "more often than not" the intensity of fame "doesn't end very well" for the star. "Fame is such an entrenched thing within our culture that people will think that is what's going to solve your issues," he noted.

You know, you see it all the time. I mean, I don't watch 'The X Factor' anymore but when I used to watch it, that's the thing isn't it, you know, you get these kids who are really excited and it's like 'if I could be a famous singer, that would be it, like, that would solve all my problems. I'd be so happy,' " the 58-year-old Britpop legend added.

"People think it's like going to heaven or something, it's achieved that mythical status. If you look at the history of entertainment, it often doesn't end very well for those people who get that immense fame. In fact, it seems more often than not, it doesn't," she continued.

You can share this post!

Amazon Set to Acquire Emerald Fennell's 'Saltburn' Following Cannes Deal

Mabel Quits Drinking after She Lost Self-Identity
Related Posts
Jarvis Cocker Blames Advertising People for Bad Modern Pop Music

Jarvis Cocker Blames Advertising People for Bad Modern Pop Music

Most Read
T.I. and Tiny's Son King Harris Slammed for Picking a Fight With Restaurant Employees Over Pickle
Celebrity

T.I. and Tiny's Son King Harris Slammed for Picking a Fight With Restaurant Employees Over Pickle

Shaunie O'Neal and Pastor Keion Henderson Tie the Knot in Anguilla Wedding Months After Engagement

Shaunie O'Neal and Pastor Keion Henderson Tie the Knot in Anguilla Wedding Months After Engagement

Kodak Black Flirts With Yung Miami's Mom After She Denies Shooting Her Shot at Lil Baby

Kodak Black Flirts With Yung Miami's Mom After She Denies Shooting Her Shot at Lil Baby

NBA YoungBoy and GF Jazlyn Mychelle May Have Secretly Married

NBA YoungBoy and GF Jazlyn Mychelle May Have Secretly Married

Todd Chrisley Accused of Cheating on Wife Julie With Male Business Partner, Paying Off Blackmailer

Todd Chrisley Accused of Cheating on Wife Julie With Male Business Partner, Paying Off Blackmailer

Marlon Wayans Has 'Evil' Agenda After Kourtney Kardashian Is Told to Drink Sperm

Marlon Wayans Has 'Evil' Agenda After Kourtney Kardashian Is Told to Drink Sperm

Thandiwe Newton Caught on Dinner Date With Boyfriend Lonr. After His Family Labeled Her 'Crazy'

Thandiwe Newton Caught on Dinner Date With Boyfriend Lonr. After His Family Labeled Her 'Crazy'

Yung Miami Cozies Up to Diddy Days After Going Back-and-Forth With His Ex Gina Huynh

Yung Miami Cozies Up to Diddy Days After Going Back-and-Forth With His Ex Gina Huynh

Rapper Ksoo's Father Justifies Snitching on His Son: I Would've Freed My Daddy a Long Time Ago

Rapper Ksoo's Father Justifies Snitching on His Son: I Would've Freed My Daddy a Long Time Ago

Ellen DeGeneres' Wife Portia de Rossi Calls the TV Host Her 'Idol'

Ellen DeGeneres' Wife Portia de Rossi Calls the TV Host Her 'Idol'

'Little Women: Atlanta' Star Ms. Juicy Back at Home and 'Healing' After Hospitalized for Stroke

'Little Women: Atlanta' Star Ms. Juicy Back at Home and 'Healing' After Hospitalized for Stroke

DJ Quik's Son David Blake Jr. Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Held on $2M Bond

DJ Quik's Son David Blake Jr. Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Held on $2M Bond

Isaiah Rashad Confirms He Is 'Sexually Fluid' When Addressing Gay Sex Tape Leak

Isaiah Rashad Confirms He Is 'Sexually Fluid' When Addressing Gay Sex Tape Leak