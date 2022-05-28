Amazon Set to Acquire Emerald Fennell's 'Saltburn' Following Cannes Deal

WENN Movie

According to a new report, the the 36-year-old Oscar winner's latest film, starring Jacob Elordi, Barry Keoghan and Rosamund Pike, will be bought by Amazon in a deal at Cannes for worldwide rights.

Additionally, Fennell produce the movie alongside LuckyChap Entertainment's Josey McNamara, Tom Ackerley and Margot Robbie. While little is known about the movie, it's said that it is about an aristocratic English family and will be a "story of obsession." Filming on the project is due to start later this year.

The filmmaker won an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for "Promising Young Woman" and was also nominated for Best Director and Best Picture.

Fennell previously collaborated with LuckyChap on "Promising Young Women" and praised the production company for taking a chance on it. She said, "It was the first [feature script] that I’d the opportunity to write, because LuckyChap bought it when they did. What was amazing, both psychologically and financially, was that I was able to really set the time aside to do it."

"And in terms of the idea, the films I love are very unusual. I like thrillers. I like twisty-turnies. Story-driven, character-driven, but also entertaining. I really wanted to make a female revenge movie about what it would like if a woman actually did want to take revenge," she continued.